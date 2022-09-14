Do food and drink effects stack in multiplayer in Splatoon 3? Answered

Some players do not pay much attention to the food stall system available in Splatoon 3. Everyone is so focused on jumping into games that they can easily pass up the opportunity for a little boost in various areas of the game. For the players who do pay attention to these details, they are getting extra profile experience, cash, or gear experience. However, do the Splatoon 3 food and drink effects stack on top of each other?

Can you stack food and drink effects in Splatoon 3?

Food and drink effects do not stack on top of each other if you purchase multiple at a time. When you do this, you replace the first one you bought, so only purchase one at a time. Luckily, if you have an effect available, the staff member will warn you before you complete the transaction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even if you buy one food item and then try to go to a drink, you will get this message, so there is no way to get additional gear experience if you already have one of the other bonuses. One part of this we do not know for sure as of this writing is the team effects you get with the Mega Mountain a la Marigold and Marigold’en Garden Greens. While you can not buy multiple of these, we are not sure if you and a teammate buy them if they will stack together.

On the one hand, we would hope that the team effect foods would work together to give you the full effect regardless if a teammate already has one or not, but on the other, we are talking about Nintendo here, so we could easily see them restrict this to prevent players from shooting up the player levels too quickly. We will update this article when we find out for sure.