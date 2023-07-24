All Spyro Games in Order

Spyro is a beloved game franchise preserved not only by a dedicated base of fans but by an ironclad gameplay formula that charmed kids and adults for years. The first game in the series came out in 1998, by Insomniac Games for the PlayStation, and it was received favorably by an eager audience. The 90s were an iconic era for gaming, and Spyro was a critical part of that era.

In the transition from cartridge to CD, from one system to another more robust machines sparked life into the cartoonish mascots that built some of the best history within platforming and children’s gaming. Despite the very high ups and the icon-bruising lows, Spyro remains a representation of an earlier time, back when console and mascot wars were a pair of hot topics that skipped along the same industry pathway.

Why would you like Spyro in the modern age? There are plenty of platformers to play with colorful characters out there, but if you want to begin as close as you can to the genesis of the genre, Spyro is a great stop to consider. Along with Crash Bandicoot, Spyro represented the PlayStation side of the game during the highs of the ’90’s’90s and early 2000s. What’s more, is that Spyro was not limited in his heyday to the PlayStation console.

A brief, similarly flying trilogy also made a pretty big impact on the Gameboy Advance and Nintendo DS. So if platforming in the 3D landscape isn’t your thing, try the 2D version of Spyro as an experience.

Every Spyro Game In Order Of Release

Image by Insomniac Games/Toys for Bob

In 2018, the Reignited Trilogy did reignite the fanbase in a sense, making the three initial banger titles more acquainted with modern brushes of paint. Now, any Spyro fan of the current day will tell you that they’re waiting for the next announcement, a great return of the purple dragon that defined an early console gaming generation. If you want to play Spyro from beginning to end, we have every Spyro title in order of release year below:

Title Platform Release Date Spyro the Dragon PS1 1998 Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! PS1 1999 Spyro: Year of the Dragon PS2 2000 Spyro: Season of Ice Game Boy Advance 2001 Spyro: Season of Flame Game Boy Advance 2002 Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly PS2/GameCube 2002 Spyro: Attack of the Rhynocs Game Boy Advance 2003 Spyro Orange: The Cortex Conspiracy Game Boy Advance 2004 Spyro: A Hero’s Tail PS2/Xbox/GameCube 2004 Spyro: Shadow Legacy Nintendo DS 2005 The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning Game Boy Advance/GameCube/Xbox/PS2/Nintendo DS 2006 The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night PS2/Wii 2007 The Legend of Skyro: Dawn Of The Dragon PS2/PS3/Xbox 360/Wii/Nintendo DS 2008 Spyro Trilogy Reignited PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch/Microsoft Windows 2018/2019

With any luck, the Spyro franchise will get back into the open air with the gust of wind that was Trilogy Reignited. While it has been a few years, the interest is undeniable and the attention did span over a ten-year gap. Never say never, so fans will continue to wait for the return of their mascot. Until then, look at all the classic titles that new and old fans of the purple dragon can play.