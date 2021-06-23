All status effects in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
There are so many ways you can be effected in this game.
Dungeons & Dragons is no stranger to status effects in its tabletop game. There are all sorts of factors that can affect your character, both positively and negatively. In the video game Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, status effects are brought into play for both the party and any present enemies. If implemented at the proper time, status effects can change the entire course of a battle encounter for either side. Here is a complete list of status effects in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance and what they do.
Acid Damage
An elemental damage that can be dealt from certain weapons and abilities.
Acid Immunity
Anyone with Acid Immunity will not feel any damage from acid-based attacks.
Acid Resistance
Acid damage is reduced but still felt by anyone with Acid Resistance.
Bleeding
You lose health over time from the Bleeding effect.
Blinded
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Blinded status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Burning
You are caught on fire and will take damage over time from the Burning effect for a few seconds.
Charmed
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Charmed status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Cold Damage
An elemental damage that can be dealt from certain weapons and abilities. It will slow enemies affected by it and can eventually give them the Frozen effect.
Cold Immunity
Negates all incoming cold damage.
Cold Resistance
Reduces incoming cold damage.
Concentration
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Concentration status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Confused
When you are Confused, your character will move in different directions from the way you are trying to direct them.
Corrupted
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Corrupted status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Cursed
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Cursed status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Elemental Resistance
Reduces damage from all elemental damage types, including acid, cold, fire, lightning, and necrotic.
Ethereal
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Ethereal status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Exhausted
If your character is Exhausted, they have no remaining stamina and cannot move until they get more.
Fatigued
When you are fatigued, your stamina bar will not fully replenish. You can take a Short Rest to remove this status effect.
Fire Damage
An elemental damage that can be dealt from certain weapons and abilities. Has a chance to light enemies on fire. Enemies caught on fire will take damage over time for a few seconds via the Burning condition.
Fire Immunity
Negates all incoming fire damage.
Fire Resistance
Reduces incoming fire damage.
Frenzy
Gives an overall boost to base damage.
Frightened
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Frightened status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Frozen
Anyone who takes too much Cold Damage will be Frozen. You temporarily will be unable to move.
Grappled
You are trapped by an enemy and cannot move for a short duration.
Hexed
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Hexed status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Invisible
Pretty self-explanatory. Enemies cannot see you until you attack or become visible again.
Invulnerable
Negates all damage of any kind.
Legendary Resistance
All damage from legendary effects is reduced.
Lightning Damage
An elemental damage that can be dealt from certain weapons and abilities.
Lightning Immunity
Negates incoming lightning damage.
Lightning Resistance
Reduces incoming lightning damage.
Necrotic Damage
An elemental damage that can be dealt from certain weapons and abilities.
Necrotic Immunity
Negates incoming necrotic damage.
Necrotic Resistance
Reduces incoming necrotic damage.
Physical Resistance
Reduces incoming physical damage (normal melee attacks).
Poisoned
You will receive poison damage over time for a few seconds.
Powerful Strikes
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Powerful Strikes status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Precision Strikes
Gives a boost to critical chance from melee attacks.
Primal Instinct
You gain additional damage and armor boosts depending on how much health you are missing.
Reckless Attack
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Reckless Attack status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Regeneration
You slowly regain health points over time.
Sapped
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Sapped status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Shielded
Any incoming damage will be dealt to a shield bar instead of your health. Remains until the bar is depleted and prevents you from being knocked to the ground or stunned.
Silenced
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Silenced status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Slowed
You will not be able to move at full speed temporarily.
Stalwart
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Stalwart status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Taunted
Anyone who is Taunted cannot attack other enemies. Their focus will be centered on whoever is taunting them.
Thorns
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Thorns status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Unstoppable
Prevents you from being stunned or knocked to the ground.
Vampiric
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Vampiric status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.
Warmth
This is a condition that will prevent you from being frozen.
Weakened
As of this writing, we are unsure what the Weakened status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.