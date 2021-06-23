All status effects in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Dungeons & Dragons is no stranger to status effects in its tabletop game. There are all sorts of factors that can affect your character, both positively and negatively. In the video game Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, status effects are brought into play for both the party and any present enemies. If implemented at the proper time, status effects can change the entire course of a battle encounter for either side. Here is a complete list of status effects in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance and what they do.

Acid Damage

An elemental damage that can be dealt from certain weapons and abilities.

Acid Immunity

Anyone with Acid Immunity will not feel any damage from acid-based attacks.

Acid Resistance

Acid damage is reduced but still felt by anyone with Acid Resistance.

Bleeding

You lose health over time from the Bleeding effect.

Blinded

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Blinded status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Burning

You are caught on fire and will take damage over time from the Burning effect for a few seconds.

Charmed

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Charmed status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Cold Damage

An elemental damage that can be dealt from certain weapons and abilities. It will slow enemies affected by it and can eventually give them the Frozen effect.

Cold Immunity

Negates all incoming cold damage.

Cold Resistance

Reduces incoming cold damage.

Concentration

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Concentration status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Confused

When you are Confused, your character will move in different directions from the way you are trying to direct them.

Corrupted

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Corrupted status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Cursed

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Cursed status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Elemental Resistance

Reduces damage from all elemental damage types, including acid, cold, fire, lightning, and necrotic.

Ethereal

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Ethereal status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Exhausted

If your character is Exhausted, they have no remaining stamina and cannot move until they get more.

Fatigued

When you are fatigued, your stamina bar will not fully replenish. You can take a Short Rest to remove this status effect.

Fire Damage

An elemental damage that can be dealt from certain weapons and abilities. Has a chance to light enemies on fire. Enemies caught on fire will take damage over time for a few seconds via the Burning condition.

Fire Immunity

Negates all incoming fire damage.

Fire Resistance

Reduces incoming fire damage.

Frenzy

Gives an overall boost to base damage.

Frightened

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Frightened status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Frozen

Anyone who takes too much Cold Damage will be Frozen. You temporarily will be unable to move.

Grappled

You are trapped by an enemy and cannot move for a short duration.

Hexed

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Hexed status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Invisible

Pretty self-explanatory. Enemies cannot see you until you attack or become visible again.

Invulnerable

Negates all damage of any kind.

Legendary Resistance

All damage from legendary effects is reduced.

Lightning Damage

An elemental damage that can be dealt from certain weapons and abilities.

Lightning Immunity

Negates incoming lightning damage.

Lightning Resistance

Reduces incoming lightning damage.

Necrotic Damage

An elemental damage that can be dealt from certain weapons and abilities.

Necrotic Immunity

Negates incoming necrotic damage.

Necrotic Resistance

Reduces incoming necrotic damage.

Physical Resistance

Reduces incoming physical damage (normal melee attacks).

Poisoned

You will receive poison damage over time for a few seconds.

Powerful Strikes

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Powerful Strikes status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Precision Strikes

Gives a boost to critical chance from melee attacks.

Primal Instinct

You gain additional damage and armor boosts depending on how much health you are missing.

Reckless Attack

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Reckless Attack status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Regeneration

You slowly regain health points over time.

Sapped

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Sapped status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Shielded

Any incoming damage will be dealt to a shield bar instead of your health. Remains until the bar is depleted and prevents you from being knocked to the ground or stunned.

Silenced

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Silenced status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Slowed

You will not be able to move at full speed temporarily.

Stalwart

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Stalwart status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Taunted

Anyone who is Taunted cannot attack other enemies. Their focus will be centered on whoever is taunting them.

Thorns

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Thorns status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Unstoppable

Prevents you from being stunned or knocked to the ground.

Vampiric

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Vampiric status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.

Warmth

This is a condition that will prevent you from being frozen.

Weakened

As of this writing, we are unsure what the Weakened status effect does. We will update this article when we know more.