Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to upgrade your attributes

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance keeps the original tabletop game’s traditions by adding an attribute system. Every time you level up, you’ll gain a new point but how do you actually implement it to your character? Here’s how to do it and what the attributes mean if your D&D knowledge is rusty.

How to access the menu

This isn’t particularly hard, but the UI in Dark Alliance doesn’t particularly make it clear to see. To access it on PC, simply press M on the keyboard (and don’t hold it while in lobbies). On the bottom left, you’ll see your statistics ranging from Strength to Charisma.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To upgrade your attributes, you simply click or press a button and use the up arrow on your desired stat. Each character has their own base stats to complement the gameplay style. For example, Catti-Brie, the archer, has less strength, while other characters have bundles of it.

Keep in mind that your equipment can also alter your attributes, depending on their bonuses.

What does each attribute harness?