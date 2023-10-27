Words of Power are how you can enhance Alan Wake’s abilities and arsenal while he’s in the Dark Place in Alan Wake 2. They’re scattered throughout the game, and there are places you can explore in the Subway with Words of Power.

Tracking down these Words of Power can take a good deal of time, and you’ll want to retrace your steps to make sure you grab each one, unlocking a new ability for Alan. Here’s what you need to know about all Subway Word of Power locations in Alan Wake 2.

Where to Find All Subway Word of Power locations in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Word of Power in the Dark Place is a large spiral of words that you can find while exploring the game. These are typically hidden, and difficult to find in Alan Wake 2. However, when you come across them, focus on them with your flashlight, and zoom in to get a better view of them. After a few seconds, Alan will recognize the words that appear, and he’ll become stronger while in the Dark Place, enhancing his abilities to make it easier to survive in this dreadful environment.

There are several you find while exploring the Subway. These are every Word of Power location you can find as you explore the dangerous subway in Alan Wake 2.