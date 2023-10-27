The Nursery Rhymes is one of the several collectibles you can find while playing Alan Wake 2. There are several Nursery Rhymes that you can track down while exploring Cauldron Lake, one of the first areas in Alan Wake 2.

The Nursery Rhymes are easy to find, but solving the riddles and stories centered around them. Not only will you need to solve the riddles, but you need to figure out what dolls you need to place and where to place them on the drawings. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve all Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2.

Where to Find & Solve All Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll be able to track down the location for these Nursery Rhymes by noticing a note in the middle, surrounded by several pictures. When you approach the Nursery Rhyme site, you can interact with it to read the riddle written on the note, and you’ll have to place the various dolls you find along the way. Many of the dolls are typically nearby the Nursery Rhyme site, or were used in previous rhymes you may have already completed in Alan Wake 2. Every time you complete a Nursery Rhyme, make sure to grab the dolls before leaving for the next area.

You’ll have a chance to explore this region while investigating the previously flooded area in Alan Wake 2. The Nursery Rhymes are another form of collectible, similar to the Cult Stashes and Lunchboxes you’ll find at Cauldron Lake.

Whenever you complete a Nursery Rhyme, you’ll earn a Charm. These Charms are helpful passives that Saga can acquire as she plays through Alan Wake 2, making it more difficult for enemies to take her down, and she becomes more powerful, based on your preferred playstyle.

These are where you can find every Nursery Rhyme at Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2, and how to solve them.