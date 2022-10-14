All Superstar X-Factor Abilities in NHL 23 – Full list and descriptions

The X-Factors are back.

Image via EA Sports

It’s a new year for the NHL franchise, as NHL 23 is now out worldwide. Superstar X-Factors and Zone Abilities were introduced into the NHL franchise in 2021, and this feature is back for another season. So, what are the different kind of Superstar X-Factors and Abilities that are available for this year? Let’s take a look.

Related: How to pull the goalie in NHL 23

All Zone X-Factors in NHL 23

These special zone abilities have been broken down into six categories: Skating, Shooting, Passing, Defending, Goaltending, and Hockey IQ. The full list is as follows:

Cover Athlete Zone Abilities

  • Skilled Up – Elite Lacrosse Moves
  • Relentless – Great Off Balance Shots and Passes

Skating

  • Wheels – Elite Skating with Puck
  • Elite Edges – Elite Agility in Direction Changes
  • In Reverse – Elite Back Skating Ability
  • Ankle Breaker – Elite Dekes at Higher Speed

Shooting

  • Make it Snappy – Elite Snap Shot in Stride
  • Shnipe – Elite Puck Settiling
  • One Tee – Elite One Timers
  • Thunderclap – Elite Slap Shot from Point
  • Heatseeker – Elite Wrist Shots
  • Beauty Backhand – Elite Backhand
  • Shock and Awe – Elite Shooting out of Toe Drag

Passing

  • Tape to Tape – Elite Passing Within Vision
  • Send It – Elite Long Passing
  • Magnetic – Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up
  • Third Eye – Elite Peripheral Passer

Defending

  • Yoink! – Elite Defensive Stick Lifts
  • Stick ‘Em Up – Elite Defensive Stick
  • Shutdown – Great Rush Defending

Goaltending

  • Contortionist – Elite Wild Saves Ability
  • All or Nothing – Elite Poke Checking
  • Dialed In – Maximize Saves when on a Roll
  • Post to Post – Elite Post to Post Saves
  • Butterfly Effect – Elite Butterfly Goalie

Hockey IQ

  • Puck on a String – Elite Stick Handling
  • Quick Pick – Elite Puck Interceptions
  • All Alone – Elite Breakaway Finishes
  • Quick Draw – Elite Faceoff Ability
  • It’s Tricky – Elite Trick Shooting
  • Crease Crasher – Elite Rebound Opportunist
  • Big Tipper – Elite Shot Deflections
  • No Contest – Elite puck battling

Superstar Abilities

Now here’s a look at the Superstar abilities:

  • Dialed In* – Boosts saves when on a roll
  • Butterfly Effect* – Great Butterfly goalie
  • Handled It* – 1-on-1 saves boost team energy
  • Contortionist* – Great wild saves ability
  • Last Stand* – Great 1-on-1 saves
  • Whirlwind* – Consecutive saves boost energy
  • Adventurer* – Great goalie skating
  • Sponge* – Great rebound control
  • All or Nothing* – Great poke checking
  • Post to Post* – Great post to post saves
  • X-Ray* – Great vision through screens
  • Heatseeker – Great wrist shots
  • Seeing Eye – Great shot through screens
  • Send It – Great long passing
  • Big Rig – Great drives to net
  • Unstoppable Force – Great strength with the puck
  • No Contest – Great puck battling
  • Quick Draw – Great faceoff ability
  • Quick Pick – Great puck interception
  • Ankle Breaker – Great dekes at higher speed
  • Third Eye – Great peripheral passer
  • Tape to Tape – Great passing within vision
  • Yoink! – Great defensive stick lifts
  • Puck on a String – Great stick handling
  • One Tee – Great one timers
  • It’s Tricky – Great trick shooting
  • Wheels – Great skating with puck
  • Shnipe – Great puck settling
  • Born Leader – Boosts team energy on goals
  • Total Eclipse – Great goalie screening
  • Big Tipper – Great shot deflections
  • Close Quarters – Great in close shooting
  • Magnetic – Great pass reception and puck pick up
  • Stick ‘Em Up – Great defensive stick
  • Bouncer – Great net battling
  • Shutdown – Elite rush defending
  • Ice Pack – Great shot blocking
  • Spin-o-rama – Great spin-o-rama ability
  • Back at Ya – Increase payback to hitters
  • Shock and Awe – Great shooting out of toe drag
  • In Reverse – Great back skating ability
  • Make it Snappy – Great snap shot in stride
  • Elite Edges – Great agility in direction changes
  • Off the Rush – Great slap shot on the rush
  • Truculence – Great hitter
  • Beauty Backhand – Great backhand
  • Crease Crasher – Great rebound opportunist
  • Thunder Clap – Great slap shot from the point
  • All Alone – Great breakaway finishes
  • Relentless – Great off balance shots and passes

Note: * denotes goalie-only ability. Italics denotes returning ability.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved