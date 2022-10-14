All Superstar X-Factor Abilities in NHL 23 – Full list and descriptions
The X-Factors are back.
It’s a new year for the NHL franchise, as NHL 23 is now out worldwide. Superstar X-Factors and Zone Abilities were introduced into the NHL franchise in 2021, and this feature is back for another season. So, what are the different kind of Superstar X-Factors and Abilities that are available for this year? Let’s take a look.
All Zone X-Factors in NHL 23
These special zone abilities have been broken down into six categories: Skating, Shooting, Passing, Defending, Goaltending, and Hockey IQ. The full list is as follows:
Cover Athlete Zone Abilities
- Skilled Up – Elite Lacrosse Moves
- Relentless – Great Off Balance Shots and Passes
Skating
- Wheels – Elite Skating with Puck
- Elite Edges – Elite Agility in Direction Changes
- In Reverse – Elite Back Skating Ability
- Ankle Breaker – Elite Dekes at Higher Speed
Shooting
- Make it Snappy – Elite Snap Shot in Stride
- Shnipe – Elite Puck Settiling
- One Tee – Elite One Timers
- Thunderclap – Elite Slap Shot from Point
- Heatseeker – Elite Wrist Shots
- Beauty Backhand – Elite Backhand
- Shock and Awe – Elite Shooting out of Toe Drag
Passing
- Tape to Tape – Elite Passing Within Vision
- Send It – Elite Long Passing
- Magnetic – Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up
- Third Eye – Elite Peripheral Passer
Defending
- Yoink! – Elite Defensive Stick Lifts
- Stick ‘Em Up – Elite Defensive Stick
- Shutdown – Great Rush Defending
Goaltending
- Contortionist – Elite Wild Saves Ability
- All or Nothing – Elite Poke Checking
- Dialed In – Maximize Saves when on a Roll
- Post to Post – Elite Post to Post Saves
- Butterfly Effect – Elite Butterfly Goalie
Hockey IQ
- Puck on a String – Elite Stick Handling
- Quick Pick – Elite Puck Interceptions
- All Alone – Elite Breakaway Finishes
- Quick Draw – Elite Faceoff Ability
- It’s Tricky – Elite Trick Shooting
- Crease Crasher – Elite Rebound Opportunist
- Big Tipper – Elite Shot Deflections
- No Contest – Elite puck battling
Superstar Abilities
Now here’s a look at the Superstar abilities:
- Dialed In* – Boosts saves when on a roll
- Butterfly Effect* – Great Butterfly goalie
- Handled It* – 1-on-1 saves boost team energy
- Contortionist* – Great wild saves ability
- Last Stand* – Great 1-on-1 saves
- Whirlwind* – Consecutive saves boost energy
- Adventurer* – Great goalie skating
- Sponge* – Great rebound control
- All or Nothing* – Great poke checking
- Post to Post* – Great post to post saves
- X-Ray* – Great vision through screens
- Heatseeker – Great wrist shots
- Seeing Eye – Great shot through screens
- Send It – Great long passing
- Big Rig – Great drives to net
- Unstoppable Force – Great strength with the puck
- No Contest – Great puck battling
- Quick Draw – Great faceoff ability
- Quick Pick – Great puck interception
- Ankle Breaker – Great dekes at higher speed
- Third Eye – Great peripheral passer
- Tape to Tape – Great passing within vision
- Yoink! – Great defensive stick lifts
- Puck on a String – Great stick handling
- One Tee – Great one timers
- It’s Tricky – Great trick shooting
- Wheels – Great skating with puck
- Shnipe – Great puck settling
- Born Leader – Boosts team energy on goals
- Total Eclipse – Great goalie screening
- Big Tipper – Great shot deflections
- Close Quarters – Great in close shooting
- Magnetic – Great pass reception and puck pick up
- Stick ‘Em Up – Great defensive stick
- Bouncer – Great net battling
- Shutdown – Elite rush defending
- Ice Pack – Great shot blocking
- Spin-o-rama – Great spin-o-rama ability
- Back at Ya – Increase payback to hitters
- Shock and Awe – Great shooting out of toe drag
- In Reverse – Great back skating ability
- Make it Snappy – Great snap shot in stride
- Elite Edges – Great agility in direction changes
- Off the Rush – Great slap shot on the rush
- Truculence – Great hitter
- Beauty Backhand – Great backhand
- Crease Crasher – Great rebound opportunist
- Thunder Clap – Great slap shot from the point
- All Alone – Great breakaway finishes
- Relentless – Great off balance shots and passes
Note: * denotes goalie-only ability. Italics denotes returning ability.