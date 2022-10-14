All Superstar X-Factor Abilities in NHL 23 – Full list and descriptions

It’s a new year for the NHL franchise, as NHL 23 is now out worldwide. Superstar X-Factors and Zone Abilities were introduced into the NHL franchise in 2021, and this feature is back for another season. So, what are the different kind of Superstar X-Factors and Abilities that are available for this year? Let’s take a look.

All Zone X-Factors in NHL 23

These special zone abilities have been broken down into six categories: Skating, Shooting, Passing, Defending, Goaltending, and Hockey IQ. The full list is as follows:

Cover Athlete Zone Abilities

Skilled Up – Elite Lacrosse Moves

– Elite Lacrosse Moves Relentless – Great Off Balance Shots and Passes

Skating

Wheels – Elite Skating with Puck

– Elite Skating with Puck Elite Edges – Elite Agility in Direction Changes

– Elite Agility in Direction Changes In Reverse – Elite Back Skating Ability

– Elite Back Skating Ability Ankle Breaker – Elite Dekes at Higher Speed

Shooting

Make it Snappy – Elite Snap Shot in Stride

– Elite Snap Shot in Stride Shnipe – Elite Puck Settiling

– Elite Puck Settiling One Tee – Elite One Timers

– Elite One Timers Thunderclap – Elite Slap Shot from Point

– Elite Slap Shot from Point Heatseeker – Elite Wrist Shots

– Elite Wrist Shots Beauty Backhand – Elite Backhand

– Elite Backhand Shock and Awe – Elite Shooting out of Toe Drag

Passing

Tape to Tape – Elite Passing Within Vision

– Elite Passing Within Vision Send It – Elite Long Passing

– Elite Long Passing Magnetic – Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up

– Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up Third Eye – Elite Peripheral Passer

Defending

Yoink! – Elite Defensive Stick Lifts

– Elite Defensive Stick Lifts Stick ‘Em Up – Elite Defensive Stick

– Elite Defensive Stick Shutdown – Great Rush Defending

Goaltending

Contortionist – Elite Wild Saves Ability

– Elite Wild Saves Ability All or Nothing – Elite Poke Checking

– Elite Poke Checking Dialed In – Maximize Saves when on a Roll

– Maximize Saves when on a Roll Post to Post – Elite Post to Post Saves

– Elite Post to Post Saves Butterfly Effect – Elite Butterfly Goalie

Hockey IQ

Puck on a String – Elite Stick Handling

– Elite Stick Handling Quick Pick – Elite Puck Interceptions

– Elite Puck Interceptions All Alone – Elite Breakaway Finishes

– Elite Breakaway Finishes Quick Draw – Elite Faceoff Ability

– Elite Faceoff Ability It’s Tricky – Elite Trick Shooting

– Elite Trick Shooting Crease Crasher – Elite Rebound Opportunist

– Elite Rebound Opportunist Big Tipper – Elite Shot Deflections

– Elite Shot Deflections No Contest – Elite puck battling

Superstar Abilities

Now here’s a look at the Superstar abilities:

Dialed In* – Boosts saves when on a roll

Butterfly Effect* – Great Butterfly goalie

Handled It* – 1-on-1 saves boost team energy

Contortionist* – Great wild saves ability

Last Stand* – Great 1-on-1 saves

Whirlwind* – Consecutive saves boost energy

Adventurer* – Great goalie skating

Sponge* – Great rebound control

All or Nothing* – Great poke checking

Post to Post* – Great post to post saves

X-Ray* – Great vision through screens

Heatseeker – Great wrist shots

Seeing Eye – Great shot through screens

Send It – Great long passing

Big Rig – Great drives to net

Unstoppable Force – Great strength with the puck

No Contest – Great puck battling

Quick Draw – Great faceoff ability

Quick Pick – Great puck interception

Ankle Breaker – Great dekes at higher speed

Third Eye – Great peripheral passer

Tape to Tape – Great passing within vision

Yoink! – Great defensive stick lifts

Puck on a String – Great stick handling

One Tee – Great one timers

It’s Tricky – Great trick shooting

Wheels – Great skating with puck

Shnipe – Great puck settling

Born Leader – Boosts team energy on goals

Total Eclipse – Great goalie screening

Big Tipper – Great shot deflections

Close Quarters – Great in close shooting

Magnetic – Great pass reception and puck pick up

Stick ‘Em Up – Great defensive stick

Bouncer – Great net battling

Shutdown – Elite rush defending

Ice Pack – Great shot blocking

Spin-o-rama – Great spin-o-rama ability

Back at Ya – Increase payback to hitters

Shock and Awe – Great shooting out of toe drag

In Reverse – Great back skating ability

Make it Snappy – Great snap shot in stride

Elite Edges – Great agility in direction changes

Off the Rush – Great slap shot on the rush

Truculence – Great hitter

Beauty Backhand – Great backhand

Crease Crasher – Great rebound opportunist

Thunder Clap – Great slap shot from the point

All Alone – Great breakaway finishes

Relentless – Great off balance shots and passes

Note: * denotes goalie-only ability. Italics denotes returning ability.