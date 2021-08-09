All Talent materials and how to farm them in Genshin Impact
Show your talent.
In Genshin Impact, Talent Materials are needed to level up your abilities. There are six different types of Talent Materials in the game and all characters will need one of them to increase the effectiveness of their abilities.
The below items will drop in three different rarities. “Teaching” is a 2 Star material, “Guide” is a 3 Star Material, and “Philosophies” is a 4 Star material. You can upgrade the lower star materials to the next level by using the Alchemy bench, and three of the lower star material.
The below materials will allow you to increase your abilities to level 6, as long as you have hit the correct ascension level on that character.
Mondstadt
Freedom
- Characters who use it – Amber, Barbara, Klee, Sucrose, Tartaglia, Diona
- Days to farm it – Monday, Thursday
- Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.
Resistance
- Characters who use it – Bennet, Diluc, Jean, Mona, Noelle, Razor, Eula,
- Days to farm it – Tuesday, Friday
- Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.
Ballad
- Characters who use it – Fischl, Kaeya, Lisa, Venti, Albedo, Roasaria
- Days to farm it – Wednesday, Saturday
- Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.
Liyue
Prosperity
- Characters who use it – Keqing, Ningguang, Qiqi, Xiao
- Days to farm it – Monday, Thursday
- Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.
Diligence
- Characters who use it – Chongyun, Xiangling, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Kazuha
- Days to farm it – Tuesday, Friday
- Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.
Gold
- Characters who use it – Beidou, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Xinyan, Yanfei
- Days to farm it – Wednesday, Saturday
- Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.
Inazuma
Transcience
- Characters who use it – No characters, yet
- Days to farm it – Monday, Saturday
- Where to farm it – Violet Cout, the Domain of Mastery in Inazuma
Elegance
- Characters who use it – Ayaka
- Days to farm it – Tuesday, Friday
- Where to farm it – Violet Cout, the Domain of Mastery in Inazuma
Light
- Characters who use it – No characters, yet
- Days to farm it – Wednesday, Saturday
- Where to farm it – Violet Cout, the Domain of Mastery in Inazuma
Forsaken Rift Location
Taishan Mansion Location
You will need to solve a puzzle to open the doorway to Taishan Mansion and get access to the Abyssal Domain.
Weekly Boss Materials
You need drops from the weekly boss fights if you want to level up your talents to level 7 and above.
Andrius
- Tail of Boreas – Level 70 Wolf of the North
- Ring of Boreas – Level 75 Wolf of the North
- Spirit Box of Boreas – Level 70 Wolf of the North
Dvalin
- Dvalin’s Tail Feather – Level 70 Confront Stormterror
- Dvalin’s Claw – Level 70 Confront Stormterror
- Dvalin’s Sigh – Level 70 Confront Stormterror
Childe
- Shard of a Foul Legacy
- Shadow of the Warrior
- Dragon Lord’s Crown
Azhada
- Bloodjade Branch
- Gilded Scale