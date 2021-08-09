All Talent materials and how to farm them in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, Talent Materials are needed to level up your abilities. There are six different types of Talent Materials in the game and all characters will need one of them to increase the effectiveness of their abilities.

The below items will drop in three different rarities. “Teaching” is a 2 Star material, “Guide” is a 3 Star Material, and “Philosophies” is a 4 Star material. You can upgrade the lower star materials to the next level by using the Alchemy bench, and three of the lower star material.

The below materials will allow you to increase your abilities to level 6, as long as you have hit the correct ascension level on that character.

Mondstadt

Freedom

Characters who use it – Amber, Barbara, Klee, Sucrose, Tartaglia, Diona

Days to farm it – Monday, Thursday

Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.

Resistance

Characters who use it – Bennet, Diluc, Jean, Mona, Noelle, Razor, Eula,

Days to farm it – Tuesday, Friday

Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.

Ballad

Characters who use it – Fischl, Kaeya, Lisa, Venti, Albedo, Roasaria

Days to farm it – Wednesday, Saturday

Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.

Liyue

Prosperity

Characters who use it – Keqing, Ningguang, Qiqi, Xiao

Days to farm it – Monday, Thursday

Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.

Diligence

Characters who use it – Chongyun, Xiangling, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Kazuha

Days to farm it – Tuesday, Friday

Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.

Gold

Characters who use it – Beidou, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Xinyan, Yanfei

Days to farm it – Wednesday, Saturday

Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.

Inazuma

Transcience

Characters who use it – No characters, yet

Days to farm it – Monday, Saturday

Where to farm it – Violet Cout, the Domain of Mastery in Inazuma

Elegance

Characters who use it – Ayaka

Days to farm it – Tuesday, Friday

Where to farm it – Violet Cout, the Domain of Mastery in Inazuma

Light

Characters who use it – No characters, yet

Days to farm it – Wednesday, Saturday

Where to farm it – Violet Cout, the Domain of Mastery in Inazuma

Forsaken Rift Location

Taishan Mansion Location

You will need to solve a puzzle to open the doorway to Taishan Mansion and get access to the Abyssal Domain.

Weekly Boss Materials

You need drops from the weekly boss fights if you want to level up your talents to level 7 and above.

Andrius

Tail of Boreas – Level 70 Wolf of the North

Ring of Boreas – Level 75 Wolf of the North

Spirit Box of Boreas – Level 70 Wolf of the North

Dvalin

Dvalin’s Tail Feather – Level 70 Confront Stormterror

Dvalin’s Claw – Level 70 Confront Stormterror

Dvalin’s Sigh – Level 70 Confront Stormterror

Childe

Shard of a Foul Legacy

Shadow of the Warrior

Dragon Lord’s Crown

Azhada