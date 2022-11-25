There are several Tera Raids for you to join in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These raids feature unique Pokémon with a specific Tera type attached to them. Upon completing the raid, you will have a chance to catch that Pokémon with that Tera type at the end of the battle. Keeping track of what Tera Raid you’re about to join can be overwhelming. Here’s what you need to know about all Tera Raid symbols in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Every Tera Raid symbol in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a Tera Raid symbol for every Pokémon type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which means there are 18 different Tera Raids for you to encounter. While the Pokémon can be random, outside of the Blue Stars featuring specific event Pokémon, you will know the Tera type for the Pokémon before you begin the encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Terar Raid symbol indicates the type of Tera type for the Pokémon you’re about to fight, not the typing of the Pokémon you’re about to battle, but the two might be the same. This is not a guarantee. When you reach the raid, you’ll be able to see the difficulty of the raid, and have a chance to call out for help from other online players, by finding random ones who also want to join in for the raid, or friends who can join you through a link code.

These Tera raids should refresh overtime. If you see any sparkling Tera Raids, those are the limited time Blue Star event raids. These will feature a specific Pokémon that you can battle. The Pokémon will be the same for these raids, but their Tera Type changes based on the symbol you see on the map.