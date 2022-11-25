What are Blue Star Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There are multiple Tera Raids for you to find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These raids are critical to acquiring many special items and unique resources you will need to reach the endgame for Scarlet and Violet. However, there’s a special type of raid that stands out from the others, and it features ones with blue stars. Here’s what you need to know about what Blue Star Tera Raids work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Blue Star Tera raids work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Blue Star raids are special limited-timed events that occur around a specific Pokémon. The Pokémon featured in these raids will rotate out as the Pokémon Company introduces more special events for specific Pokémon. For example, the first Blue Star event raids on Scarlet and Violet focus on Eevee, a Pokémon with multiple evolutions. You’ll want to go after the specific Eevee with a particular Tera Type with how you want to evolve it, further boosting its attacks during combat.

You’ll be able to find this Blue Star raid by seeking out the pulsating Tera Raid icons in the map. These indicate the raid at this location will be a Blue Star one and will feature the event Pokémon as the one you can catch. These are five-star raids, so you will need to unlock five-star raids for these events to be available to you. If you have not unlocked five-star raids, we recommend working your way through the post-game of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and taking on the many other Gym Leaders throughout the region.

These will not be for too long. When they return, they will feature a specific Pokémon, and the Tera Type you want to catch it in will vary based on the Pokémon type and how you plan to use it in combat.