All The Center Artifact locations in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Center is one of the older maps released for Ark: Survival Evolved. This large map, filled with unique and interesting landscapes, is one that has long been seen as a great place to farm Artifacts, thanks to the simplicity of obtaining almost all of them. With the Boss fights being the same as The Island’s, it’s a great place to set up a base for players who want to get the Boss fights done in a new and interesting environment. In this guide, we’ll show you where you can find all the Artifacts on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Where to find the Artifact of the Brute on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is one of the more annoying ones to find simply because it’s so difficult to spot in the murky water. You’ll need to head to the following coordinates first – 69.0, 93.9, which is a spot above the ocean. You will need Scuba and an aquatic mount like a Manta. Dive straight down from here until you see a ravine. The Artifact is under the lip of this ravine, in a cave-like structure. The exact coordinates are 71.6 and 87.3 on the floor of the cave. Beware of Alpha Tusos and Anglers in the area.

Where to find the Artifact of the Clever and Devourer on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved

One of two Artifacts that you can obtain is located in the Northern Ice Cave. You’ll find the entrance to this cave at 18.4 29.8. Entering this cave, you will find a pool of water at the bottom, with two possible tunnels you can take. The path to the right leads to the Artifact of the Clever, and the left to the Artifact of the Devourer. This will change depending on which way you’re looking.

You will need Scuba gear for this as well as Grappling Hooks.

Follow the tunnel you’ve chosen, there are a lot of stalactites and stalagmites in the way, but they thin out as you get to the exit point of the underwater tunnel. Once you exit, there are a lot of enemy creatures, but if you can lure them into the water, they’ll drown.

Using a tame like a Shadowmane is a great option here, as it’s fast in the water, does a lot of damage, and if you’re feeling too lazy to fight the mobs, you can stealth past them to the Artifacts. The Artifact of the Devourer is on a ledge and is easy enough to reach; it’s at the coordinates 24.1, and 36.2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Artifact of the Clever requires you to head to a drop-down with no way back up apart from Grappling, so make sure you have Grapples ready. The Artifact of the Clever is in the center of a room at 19.2, 24.1.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the Artifact of the Cunning on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the easiest of the Artifacts to find on The Center map. It’s located in the temple of ice at the under part of the map. To get there, you’ll need to either run down the side of the mountain or use a flying creature. The coordinates for the Artifact of the Cunning are 35.1, 18.0, and you just need to fly up to it and then fly away.

Where to find the Artifact of the Devious on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Artifact of the Devious is located on the floating island. It’s not difficult to find, but there are creatures in this cave that can ruin your day. You need to head to one of the entrances. The one used by us was 35.5, 34.8. Depending on your server settings, you may be able to just fly inside, but if you’re on foot, you need to head into the cave, and then directly across the chasm, you’ll find the Artifact. You can use a Glider to cross the gap. The Artifact’s coordinates are 41.0, and 33.6.

Where to find the Artifact of the Hunter on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is located inside the Pearl Cave in The Center. To enter it, you need to head to the volcanic area and go to the cave’s entrance at 15.7 and 50.4. There’s a crouch point as you enter the main part of the cave, and it’s filled with Titanoboa and Arthropleura, so be aware. Take the right side passage, and head into the water, under the ledge. The Artifact is on the higher ledge parts, and you can kite the creatures into the water below you; its coordinates are 14.7, 54.2.

Where to find the Artifact of the Immune on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is another Artifact located underwater. There are two ways to reach this Artifact, but this method is the quickest and least troublesome. You’ll need to head to the jungle pillar area and look for the ruins around 46.7, 63.1 – there’s a back room behind the archway with water. You will probably need Scuba gear for this as well. There are some dangers, like Pirannahs, but if you have flippers, you’ll be able to outswim them. The Artifact of the Immune is located at the bottom of the water once you pass through the gap in the floor. It’s at 49.2, 65.5, and it can be difficult to see thanks to the water.

Where to find the Artifact of the Massive and Strong on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved

There are two Artifacts located in this cave. You’ll find the entrance to this cave on the volcanic island at 11.2, 68.0. There’s a huge cliff drop-off, as well as a ton of enemies in this cave. You’ll also come face-to-face with Megalania, so it’s best to have a lot of Med Brews, as well as water, with you because of the heat. You can use a Shadowmane here for maximum results, or if your server allows flying, just zip in and out with no problem. If you’re on foot, you’ll need Grappling Hooks to get back up, or you can fly to the bottom and leave your tame there or use a Cryopod to keep it safe with you.

The Artifact of the Massive is to the left of the cave, and the Strong is to the right. You might want to use a Glider as well as a very high-damage weapon if you’re on foot, but if you’re on a Shadowmane or any other tame, you can fight your way up the ledges and paths.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the Artifact of the Massive, you’ll need to head up the path to the right. You’ll enter a large chamber with ruins in front of you, beyond a pool of lava. Head towards those, then down the stairs. The Artifact of the Massive is on a stone island in the middle of a lava pond at 10.2, 52.9.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the Artifact of the Strong, you’ll have to head left down the paths. There is a bit of a trick jump, but it’s not too tough to make. Once there, take the stairs up, and follow the path to the chamber. The Artifact is on the left side of the chamber, surrounded by creatures at 15.2, 57.4.

Where to find the Artifact of the Pack on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is located at the end of a jumping puzzle, which can easily be bypassed with one of two things. A flying mount, if your server allows them, or Grappling Hooks. You can use a Tek Suit as well, and even a Sinomacrops. If you’re on foot, you’ll have a much tougher time.

Head to 52.7, 54.3 on the map, and you’ll find the entrance to the cave. There is a small gap in the wall. This will lead you down into the cave, and you’ll come across very bright crystals. Follow the path down and head for the lava portion of the cave. There will be a pool of water to your left, and a ledge above that where the Artifact is that you can easily scale, or the jumping puzzle is to the right side, crossing over the lava. The Artifact of the Pack is located at 60.6, 53.7.

Where to find the Artifact of the Skylord on The Center in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

Located in the second ice cave, the Skylord isn’t difficult to reach. You will have to deal with a lot of enemies and getting lost if you’re directionally challenged. The entrance to the cave is at 59.8, 21.7, and inside, it’s pretty cold, so you may need warmer armor.

If you have flying enabled you can zip to the back left of the cave. Otherwise, you’ll need to work your way up on a walking mount or on foot. There are a lot of Direwolves and Yetis in this cave, so you will have to fight. The cave has no other dangers, and the Artifact of the Skylord is at 54.1, 20.8 on a ledge.