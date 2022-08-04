All the Mortal Kombat ninjas, ranked from worst to best

The Mortal Kombat roster is massive, but you can subdivide it into smaller groups. Ninjas, cyborgs, and other archetypes have been battling each other for years, but how do they stack up? We’ve ranked all of the series’ ninjas here, from beginning of the series through Mortal Kombat X, when the two newest ones made their debut. Where does your favorite land?

Related: The 5 best female characters in the Mortal Kombat series

17. Khameleon

Image via NetherRealm

Mortal Kombat is known for its palette swapped characters, and Khameleon is a gender swap of a palette swap. In the end, that leaves her as a pretty unremarkable character.

16. Chameleon

Image via NetherRealm

Khameleon is the “girl version” of Chameleon, who isn’t particularly interesting to begin with. The absence of color means he can blend into the environment, but it also leads to an absence of personality.

15. Smoke

Image via NetherRealm

Smoke is the ninja in black — the one who isn’t the much cooler Noob Saibot. To be fair, he’s also a cyborg, but that’s about all he has going for him.

14. Rain

Image via NetherRealm

Rain has a more regal appearance than many of the other ninjas, which gives him an edge over some other palette swaps. He was also teased in Mortal Kombat 3, being visible during the arcade cabinet’s attract screen but not actually usable until the Ultimate version.

13. Ermac

Image via NetherRealm

It’s easy to just label Ermac as “the red ninja.” He certainly is, but his place in the Mortal Kombat timeline has made him more interesting over the years. The series is full of rival factions, but Ermac has managed to stay largely neutral, switching sides whenever he feels it’ll better help him find a proper ruler for Outworld.

12. Frost

Image via NetherRealm

Frost also falls into the category of “female version of existing character,” being an apprentice to Sub-Zero. However, her story takes some interesting turns, featuring a confrontation with her own master and a reconstruction as a cyborg.

11. Tremor

Image via NetherRealm

Tremor is actually the most recent playable character on this list. Though he appeared in earlier games as a basic brown ninja, his first time as a real contender was as a DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat X. That freshness, combined with cool earth-based powers, elevates him above some of the other palette swaps.

10. Skarlet

Image via NetherRealm

Originally a red palette swap for the female ninjas, Skarlet was later retconned to be her own unique character. She’s an Outworlder with an obsession for blood, and in a gory series like Mortal Kombat, that puts her right at home.

9. Tanya

Image via NetherRealm

Similarly, Tanya was originally a yellow ninja, but even in her first appearance, she differentiated herself by fighting without a mask. Her backstory makes her a more tragic figure too: she serves Shinnok, but mostly just as a means of survival.

8. Takeda Takahashi

Image via NetherRealm

Takeda debuted in Mortal Kombat X, making him one of the freshest faces on this list. He’s the son of swordfighter Kenshi, but he battles using a variety of ninja weapons in addition to plasma-charged swords. In a list full of copycats and palette swaps, Takeda manages to have a strong identity of his own.

7. Reptile

Image via NetherRealm

Reptile is the original secret Mortal Kombat character, but the green ninja he was back then was only the beginning. He might be technically be a palette swap, but he’s also the only one of his kind. He’s faithfully served Mortal Kombat’s villains for years, hoping to someday find another reptilian being like himself.

6. Jade

Image via NetherRealm

While the male ninja palette swaps can get tiresome, the female side is actually quite interesting. Green-garbed Jade is a lifelong friend of Princess Kitana, and she wound up becoming fierce rivals with Tanya.

5. Mileena

Image via NetherRealm

The easiest way to think of Mileena is as the “evil version” of Kitana. She’s a clone of the princess fused with a Tarkatan, so there’s a mouthful of terrifying teeth under that purple mask. The clash between Kitana and Mileena often rivals that of Scorpion and Sub-Zero.

4. Kitana

Image via NetherRealm

Here we have the original lady ninja. Kitana is not only a powerful fighter, but a ruler too. By the end of Mortal Kombat X, she’s paired up with Liu Kang as a warrior responsible for the preservation of the series’ timeline.

3. Noob Saibot

Image via NetherRealm

There are lots of palette swap ninjas, but only one Noob Saibot. In fact, he was also the original Sub-Zero before dying and being reborn as the black-cloaked ninja. Clearly NetherRealm has a lot of love for him, since his name references the series’ creators (it’s Ed Boon and John Tobias’ surnames spelled backwards).

2. Sub-Zero

Image via NetherRealm

Sub-Zero and Scorpion did start as palette swaps of each other, but they quickly become so much more. It’s hard to even imagine them as being the same in the early days considering how divergent their powers are: it’s the classic ice vs fire match-up. Sub-Zero’s freezing and spine-ripping are synonymous with Mortal Kombat.

1. Scorpion

Image via NetherRealm

Sub-Zero’s fiery rival just barely edges out the competition for the top spot. Why? Mortal Kombat is known for many things, but Scorpion’s “get over here” catchphrase is just as ubiquitous as “finish him” and “fatality.” It’s what literally and figuratively hooked many MK players.