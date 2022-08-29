All the Pokémon Games in release order
The long history of Pokémon.
The Pokémon series has a rich history. Starting its legacy back in 1996, the franchise boomed very quickly from its more humble beginnings with a huge swath of merchandise, TV shows, and films. This is not even mentioning the astronomical number of spin-off video games that have the Pokémon name attached. So as you might expect with a series that has its hand in all of the cookie jars, it can be hard to keep up with the main series of games, especially as Nintendo continues to remake and re-releases Pokémon from eras gone by. We hope this ranking of all the mainline Pokémon games in release order will help understand what order to play the games.
All mainline Pokémon games ranked by release date
This ranking will only include the mainline titles in the series. It would make the list too long if we included everything. Popular spin-off titles like Pokémon GO for mobile, Pokémon Stadium, Mystery Dungeon, Pinball, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, and more are not ranked. As the franchise’s star continues to rise, so will the amount attached to it.
Here are all of the mainline Pokémon games in order, listed by generation.
Generation I – Gameboy
Pokémon Red & Blue
Original US Release: September 28, 1998
Pokémon Yellow – Nintendo Gameboy
Original US Release: October 19, 1999
Generation II – Gameboy Color
Pokémon Gold & Silver
Original US Release: October 15, 2000
Pokémon Crystal
Original US Release: July 29, 2001
Generation III – Gameboy Advance
Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire
Original US Release: March 18, 2003
Pokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green
Original US Release: September 7, 2004
Pokémon Emerald
Original US Release: April 30, 2005
Generation IV – Nintendo DS
Pokémon Diamond & Pearl
Original US Release: April 22, 2007
Pokémon Platinum
Original US Release: March 22, 2009
Pokémon Heart Gold & Soul Silver
Original US Release: March 14, 2010
Generation V – Nintendo DS
Pokémon Black & White
Original US Release: March 6, 2011
Pokémon Black 2 & White 2
Original US Release: October 7, 2012
Generation VI – Nintendo 3DS
Pokémon X & Y
Original US Release: October 12, 2013
Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire
Original US Release: November 21, 2014
Generation VII – Nintendo 3DS
Pokémon Sun & Moon
Original US Release: November 18, 2016
Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon
Original US Release: November 17, 2017
Generation VIII – Nintendo Switch
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!
Original US Release: November 16, 2018
Pokémon Sword & Shield
Original US Release: November 15, 2019
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Original US Release: November 19, 2021
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Original US Release: January 28, 2022
Generation IX – Nintendo Switch
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Slated US Release date: November 18, 2022