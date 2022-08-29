All the Pokémon Games in release order

The Pokémon series has a rich history. Starting its legacy back in 1996, the franchise boomed very quickly from its more humble beginnings with a huge swath of merchandise, TV shows, and films. This is not even mentioning the astronomical number of spin-off video games that have the Pokémon name attached. So as you might expect with a series that has its hand in all of the cookie jars, it can be hard to keep up with the main series of games, especially as Nintendo continues to remake and re-releases Pokémon from eras gone by. We hope this ranking of all the mainline Pokémon games in release order will help understand what order to play the games.

All mainline Pokémon games ranked by release date

This ranking will only include the mainline titles in the series. It would make the list too long if we included everything. Popular spin-off titles like Pokémon GO for mobile, Pokémon Stadium, Mystery Dungeon, Pinball, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, and more are not ranked. As the franchise’s star continues to rise, so will the amount attached to it.

Here are all of the mainline Pokémon games in order, listed by generation.

Generation I – Gameboy

Pokémon Red & Blue

Original US Release: September 28, 1998

Pokémon Yellow – Nintendo Gameboy

Original US Release: October 19, 1999

Generation II – Gameboy Color

Pokémon Gold & Silver

Original US Release: October 15, 2000

Pokémon Crystal

Original US Release: July 29, 2001

Generation III – Gameboy Advance

Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire

Original US Release: March 18, 2003

Pokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green

Original US Release: September 7, 2004

Pokémon Emerald

Original US Release: April 30, 2005

Generation IV – Nintendo DS

Pokémon Diamond & Pearl

Original US Release: April 22, 2007

Pokémon Platinum

Original US Release: March 22, 2009

Pokémon Heart Gold & Soul Silver

Original US Release: March 14, 2010

Generation V – Nintendo DS

Pokémon Black & White

Original US Release: March 6, 2011

Pokémon Black 2 & White 2

Original US Release: October 7, 2012

Generation VI – Nintendo 3DS

Pokémon X & Y

Original US Release: October 12, 2013

Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire

Original US Release: November 21, 2014

Generation VII – Nintendo 3DS

Pokémon Sun & Moon

Original US Release: November 18, 2016

Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon

Original US Release: November 17, 2017

Generation VIII – Nintendo Switch

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!

Original US Release: November 16, 2018

Pokémon Sword & Shield

Original US Release: November 15, 2019

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Original US Release: November 19, 2021

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Original US Release: January 28, 2022

Generation IX – Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Slated US Release date: November 18, 2022