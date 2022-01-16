All The Spheal Deal Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Everything you get for The Spheal Deal Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go.
The Spheal Deal Special Research ticket is exclusive to grab in Pokémon Go. It will be available for the January 2022 Community Day, starring Spheal. While the Special Research ticket is not a requirement, it’s an excellent way to earn various items, Spheal encounters, and a Rocket Radar. These rewards are always a worthwhile grab, but it doesn’t take away from the overall event. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of The Spheal Deal Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
There are four tasks you’ll receive when you purchase the ticket. They will be available from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. If you evolve a Spheal to its final form, Walrein, it will learn the fast move powder snow and the charged move icicle spear.
All The Spheal Deal Special Research tasks and rewards
Task 1
- Power up Pokémon 10 times – 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Spheal – Spheal encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Spheal Candy
Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Lucky Egg, and a Spheal Encounter
Task 2
- Catch 15 Spheal – 30 Spheal candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon – Sealeo encoutner
- Evolve 3 Spheal – 10 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 1,500 XP, an incense, and a Spheal encounter
Task 3
- Make 3 Great Curveball throws – 50 Spheal candy
- Evolve 1 Sealeon – 1 Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon – 15 Great Balls
Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Task 4
- Claim reward – 2 Silver Pinap berries
- Claim reward – Spheal encounter
- Claim reward – 3,500 XP
Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy, and a Walrein encounter