All The Spheal Deal Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Spheal Deal Special Research ticket is exclusive to grab in Pokémon Go. It will be available for the January 2022 Community Day, starring Spheal. While the Special Research ticket is not a requirement, it’s an excellent way to earn various items, Spheal encounters, and a Rocket Radar. These rewards are always a worthwhile grab, but it doesn’t take away from the overall event. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of The Spheal Deal Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

There are four tasks you’ll receive when you purchase the ticket. They will be available from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. If you evolve a Spheal to its final form, Walrein, it will learn the fast move powder snow and the charged move icicle spear.

All The Spheal Deal Special Research tasks and rewards

Task 1

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Spheal – Spheal encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Spheal Candy

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Lucky Egg, and a Spheal Encounter

Task 2

Catch 15 Spheal – 30 Spheal candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Sealeo encoutner

Evolve 3 Spheal – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1,500 XP, an incense, and a Spheal encounter

Task 3

Make 3 Great Curveball throws – 50 Spheal candy

Evolve 1 Sealeon – 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Task 4

Claim reward – 2 Silver Pinap berries

Claim reward – Spheal encounter

Claim reward – 3,500 XP

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy, and a Walrein encounter