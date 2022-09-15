All times and dates for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta is an opportunity for fans to check out the game before it releases on October 28. These betas will focus on the multiplayer aspect of the game, which is the biggest draw of the franchise for many. Some multiple beta times and specifications can make attending the beta slightly confusing. Here’s what you need to know about all times and dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates and times

There will be four Modern Warfare 2 beta timeslots, each with unique specifications for those who want to jump into the game. Here’s the full breakdown of the Modern Warfare 2 beta dates and times you can try out the game’s multiplayer.

September 16 to 17: PlayStation preorder players

September 18 to 20: All PlayStation beta players

September 22 to 23: All PlayStation players and Xbox/PC preorders

September 24 to 26: All players across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms

The way the Modern Warfare 2 beta breaks down, those who preorder the game on a PlayStation platform will first have access to the beta, beginning on September 16. They will receive two full days to play through the multiplayer games before it opens up to every other PlayStation beta owner on September 18. This beta round will wrap up on September 20.

After this timeframe, a second beta phase begins on September 22, and it will be available to everyone who preordered Modern Warfare 2 across all platforms, such as PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. This will only last two days. On September 24, everyone across all platforms will have access to the beta until September 26.

If you want to make sure you get into the beta as early as possible, preorder Modern Warfare 2 on your PlayStation console. If you’re okay with waiting, you can grab it on an Xbox or PC to jump into the mix on September 22. It is a whole week after PlayStation players have had a chance to play it, though.