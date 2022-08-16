When is the release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? Answered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 won’t only bring a brand new mainline game for players to work through, but it also includes Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The popular free-to-play battle royale game will receive a massive update and a new map for players to explore when this releases. When is the release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 release date

The release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will supposedly release on November 16. Information regarding these details leaked in an official document, and it’s now being shared in the r/Classicwow Reddit channel.

Breaking: An internal document image has leaked revealing Warzone 2 launch date as November 16th



Outside of this one source, we do not have confirmation yet. We imagine with this leak, we’ll be learning more concrete details about the launch closer to the release of Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2 will launch with the same updated technology releasing in Modern Warfare 2, adding more gameplay features. In addition, Warzone 2 will also feature all updated content systems coming to Modern Warfare 2, further connecting these two releases. Infinity Ward is working on the project, and Raven Software is assisting it.

The overall rollout of this new game almost seems to match the release of Warzone’s Pacific map, Caldera. However, with Warzone 2.0 releasing before the end of the year, we imagine it should be available before the holiday season, likely in mid to late November. There was a lot of negative feedback regarding Warzone’s direction following the release of the Pacific map, and the 2.0 content update could be a good way to try and get the game back on track for fans.