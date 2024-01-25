All Tomizawa Bond Bingo locations in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

There are several, unique locations you can build up Tomizawa’s bond in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and this guide covers them all.

All Tomizawa bond bingo locations in Infinite Wealth

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tomizawa is one of the party members you can unlock as you work your way through the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth campaign. Like many of your party members, Tomizawa has a Bond Bingo card you can fill out, but you need to visit specific locations to have those interactions.

These interactions are scattered throughout the region, and you will need to have Tomizawa in your party for them to happen. If you look at the Bond Bingo card for Tomizawa, it only provides a small description of what it could be, with no actual location. You will have to track those down yourself, and some will only appear as you progress through the campaign. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Tomizawa Bond Bingo locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Where to Find All Tomizawa Bond Bingo Locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Where to find all Tomizawa Bond Bingo locations in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 16 Bond Bingo locations for you to unlock with Tomizawa in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. When viewing his Bond Bingo Card, there are only small descriptions about each area, but you can check the main map to properly track them down.

It can be difficult to keep track of these vast locations while playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but we’ve been able to compile each location you need to visit for Tomizawa. Each time you visit these locations with Tomizawa at your party, there’s a special moment he and Kasuga can share, increasing the bond between these two characters. You can also acquire additional Aloha links by visiting these many locations.

Here’s where you can find every Tomizawa Bond Bingo location in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Tomizawa Bond Bingo CardBond Bingo DescriptionBond Bingo Location
Obsessed WithLearn that Tomizawa is obsessed with coffee, and likes it a certain way.Tomizawa is Obsessed With in Infinite Wealth
PersonalityDiscover how Tomizawa is sensitive and thinks about a lot of the emotional bonds of the world.Tomizawa loves animals in Infinite Wealth
Kid TomiLearn that Tomizawa was a troublemaker when he was younger.Tomizawa the Troublemaker in Infinite Wealth
Thanks to His Job…Learn how Tomizawa knows where you can find all the pastry shops in Hawaii.Tomizawa's Because of his Job in Infinite Wealth
Favorite PastimeLearn that Tomizawa is a huge fan of darts, and loves playing this game.Tomizawa's Favorite Pastime in Infinite Dragon
HobbyLearn that Tomizawa enjoys making D.I.Y. projects and wooden objects.Tomizawa's Hobby in Infinite Wealth
JobTomizawa will share with you why he loves being a taxi driver.Tomizawa as a Cab Drive in Infinite Wealth
Childhood MemoryTomizawa shares how he enjoys losing himself in games every once in a while.Tomizawa's Childhood Memory in Infinite Wealth
AspirationLearn Tomizawa wants to run his own coffee shop. You can do this on the east side of Aloha Beach, next to East Waikīkī.Where to find Tomizawa's Aspiration in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
DreamLearn that Tomizawa has always wanted to have a really big van to drive around in.Tomizawa's Big Dream in Infinite Wealth
LikesDiscover how Tomizawa enjoys music festivals.Tomizawa Likes in Infinite Wealth
Favorite FoodLearn that Tomizawa loves to go the the movie theaters just to eat a hot dog. You can find this inside the Worldwide Market Village.Tomizawa's favorite meal in Infinite Wealth
Special RoutineTomizawa enjoys energy drinks. Hear about his love for them at the ABC Store at East Waikīkī.Tomizawa Bond Bingo Special Routine location in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Casual InterestYou can learn that Tomizawa enjoys being an artist in his spare time.Tomizawa artist in Infinite Wealth
Coming CleanLearn that Tomizawa has always wanted to be an animator.Tomizawa the Animator in Infinite Wealth
When He Can’t Sleep…You can unlock this outside Kiryu’s hotel, unlocking Bond Bingo’s for the first time.Tomizawa Bond Bingo When He Can't Sleep Infinite Wealth

