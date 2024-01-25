Recommended Videos

Tomizawa is one of the party members you can unlock as you work your way through the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth campaign. Like many of your party members, Tomizawa has a Bond Bingo card you can fill out, but you need to visit specific locations to have those interactions.

These interactions are scattered throughout the region, and you will need to have Tomizawa in your party for them to happen. If you look at the Bond Bingo card for Tomizawa, it only provides a small description of what it could be, with no actual location. You will have to track those down yourself, and some will only appear as you progress through the campaign. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Tomizawa Bond Bingo locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Related: All Fortune Locations for Kamulop in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Where to Find All Tomizawa Bond Bingo Locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 16 Bond Bingo locations for you to unlock with Tomizawa in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. When viewing his Bond Bingo Card, there are only small descriptions about each area, but you can check the main map to properly track them down.

It can be difficult to keep track of these vast locations while playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but we’ve been able to compile each location you need to visit for Tomizawa. Each time you visit these locations with Tomizawa at your party, there’s a special moment he and Kasuga can share, increasing the bond between these two characters. You can also acquire additional Aloha links by visiting these many locations.

Here’s where you can find every Tomizawa Bond Bingo location in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.