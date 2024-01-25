All Aloha Links & Where to Find Them in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Aloha Links are friends you can make all over Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and this guide shows you where to find them all.

How to find all Aloha Links in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coming to Hawaii for the first time in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth can be overwhelming given the number of people you don’t know. Thankfully, Aloha Links makes it much easier to find friends, but you have to track them down.

The location of these characters can be troublesome, but they typically stick to a distinct region in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. So long as you have a good idea of where you need to find them, adding them to your Aloha Links becomes a much easier task. However, some characters might require a unique item before they can become friends with you. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Aloha Links in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Where to Find All Aloha Links in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Aloha Links by looking for the faces hanging on the top of an NPC’s head while you explore Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. If the face is neutral, with no color, they have not been added to your Aloha Links, but if it has a partially full bar and a happier face, they’re a friend you’ve already added to the application.

When you first encounter characters with the neutral bar over your face, approach them and use the Emote button to introduce yourself. This immediately adds them to your Aloha Links profile, adding one more friend to your growing list. However, some characters may require you to talk with them, and you have to offer them an item. If they like the item, they will accept you as a friend on their Aloha Links application. It’s a fun mini-game for you to do while exploring the rest of Hawaii, or the Suijimon you need to find.

These are all the Aloha Links you can find in Hawaii while playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and where you can find them.

Aloha Link NameAloha Link Location
KeiAt the Revolve bar in Little Japan.
BartenderThe Revolve bartender in Little Japan.
HiroHiro will be standing next to the ABC Store in Little Japan, next to Tender. You will need to give Hiro any food to become their friend.
MikaIn the Little Japan neighborhood.
YujiYuji will be wandering around the Little Japan neighborhood.
KajicoKajico will be wandering around the Little Japan neighborhood.
AndrewIn the Little Japan neighborhood.
KazukiYou can find Kazuki primarily in the Little Japan neighborhood, close to East Waikīkī.
KonaYou can find Kona in the Little Japan region. I found him next to the East Waikīkī Trolley Stop.
KahoniYou can find Kahoni wandering around Little Japan.
YasujiYou can find Yasuji in the Little Japan district, but they will be surrounded by goons. You can find them at the corner of Sakura St, and you will need to rescue them.
AnemoneIn the Little Japan neighborhood.
EstherYou can find Esther while she’s wandering around Little Japan, normally around the Ahi Poke Garden next to Waikīkī St.
ShannonYou can find Shannon wandering around the Little Japan area, typically close to West Waikīkī.
MisakiYou can find Misaki while exploring the Little Japan neighborhood.
TBDTBD
WilliamYou can find William while exploring the Little Japan area, close to West Waikīkī.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TenderYou can find Tender on the corner of the ABC Store in Little Japan. You will need to give them a type of food to become their friend.
PekeloYou can find Pekelo in the East Waikīkī region, and I found him surrounded by people threatening him.
TBDTBD
ChristopherYou can find them in the East Waikīkī neighborhood.
EdwardYou can them while exploring the East Waikīkī neighborhood.
KanoaYou can find Kanoa in East Waikīkī neighborhood. He will be surrounded by several goons next to the Oahu Burger on the corner of Makani Ave and Aloha St.
LakopaYou can find Lakopa wandering around the East Waikīkī neighborhood.
TBDTBD
KiraniYou can find Kirani wandering around the East Waikīkī neighborhood, typically on Seaside Ave.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
RyanYou can find Ryan wandering around the East Waikīkī neighborhood. I found him while exploring the corner of Makani. Ave and Waikīkī St.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
Showtown USA EmployeeYou can find the Showtown USA Employee in East Waikīkī, working the Showtown USA stall on Waikīki St.
TBDTBD
Keil IIYou can find Keil in East Waikīkī, across from the Pigeon Family Market. Requires herbs to become friends with you.
AleloAlelo is wandering around West Waikīkī, outside the Worldwide Market Village.
CarterYou can find Carter while exploring the West Waikīkī, outside the Worldwide Market Village.
KanuhaKanuha will be wandering around West Waikīkī, close to the Worldwide Market Village.
TBDTBD
MiraMira will be wandering around the West Waikīkī neighborhood, close to the Worldwide Market Village.
KeyshaYou can find Keysha wandering around the West Waikīkī neighborhood.
TalleyYou can find Talley in West Waikīkī, typically around the Worldwide Market Village.
JudieYou can find Judie wandering around the West Waikīkī neighborhood.
YanagiYou can find Yanagi exploring the West Waikīkī region. I found them in the Worldwide Market Village.
KoharuYou can find them in the corner of the Worldwide Market Village in West Waikīkī. They will be surrounded by several goons, and you have to save them.
YoshihikoYou can find Yoshihiko wandering around the West Waikīkī neighborhood.
DennisI was able to find Dennis while searching around the West Waikīkī neighborhood.
BrandonYou can find Brandon while wandering around the Worldwide Market Village in the West Waikīkī neighborhood.
HarrisonYou can find Harrison in the West Waikīkī neighborhood.
RubyRuby is a dog you can find in West Waikīkī, close to the Worldwide Market Village next to the White Shore Boutique. You will need to give Ruby dog food, or any food, for them to become your friend.
TBDTBD
Black KnightA chicken you can find in West Waikīkī, across from Julia’s Brilliant Design shop on Aloha St. You will need to give them an item for them to become your friend.
KiddKidd is a street performer you can find in the West Waikīkī neighborhood, next to the Aloha Bridge.
RobertoYou can find him firebreathing on Aloha St in West Waikīkī, next to the Manu Palekaiko store.
BruceBruce is a juggler you can find on West Waikīkī, close to Soleil, and on the side of Aloha St.
NaiaYou can find Naia playing music while exploring the West Waikīkī region. I was able to find them on the side of the road, playing for others.
JakeJake will be playing music in the West Waikīkī region, normally on a bench in the Worldwide Market Village.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
AkiYou can find Aki wandering around the West Waikīkī region, close to the Worldwide Market Village.
Makani Coffee EmployeeYou can find the Makani Coffe Employee at the Makani Coffee stand in West Waikīkī, outside the White Shore Boutique. You need to purchase an item for them to become your friend.
Shave Ice EmployeeA character you can find in West Waikīkī, at the Mohala Shave Ice Stand. You have to purchase a Shave Ice item from their shop to unlock them.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
Ohana NandanaYou can find Ohana Nanadana creating music in South Waikīkī, close to Crystal Aloha Resort.
Nuts DE CocoA music player you can find on Aloha Beach. They’re going to appear to the south of Burnes & Evans on Aloha St.
TBDTBD
KanaKana runs Kana’s Coconut Juice Stand on the west side of Aloha Beach, next to the Soleil restaurant.
AolaniYou can find Aolani while exploring the east side of Aloha Beach.
AbigailYou can find Abigail wandering around Aloha Beach, typically close to East Waikīkī and the coffee shop by the street.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
YutaHe will be wandering around on Aloha Beach.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
AquaI was able to find Aqua while searching around Aloha Beach, close to the east side.
JasmineA beach-goer you can find on Aloha Beach, on the west side.
KatyA beach-goer you can find on the west side of Aloha Beach.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
SasamiYou can find them in the Aloha Beach neighborhood, outside the Vincenti Luxury Weapon Shop, on Aloha St. You will need to provide them with an item to become their friend.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
HenryYou can find Henry in the Anaconda Shopping Mall. You will need to get a Michio figure from one of the UFO catchers in the shopping mall.
SaraSara will be in the Anaconda Shopping Mall. To become her friend, you’ll need to get one of the cat plush dolls from the UFO catchers.
OliverI was able to find Oliver while exploring the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
TBDTBD
TomohiroYou will need to find Tomohiro in the Anaconda area. I was able to find him in the Shopping Mall.
YoungjinYoungjin will be wandering around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
DanteI was able to find Dante in the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
KahaloI was able to find Kahalo while wandering around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
CraigI was able to find Craig while visiting the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
KarinaYou can find Karina in the Anaconda region. I discovered her in the shopping mall.
TBDTBD
IlhwaYou can find Ilhwa wandering around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
JaydeJayde will be spending time in the Anaconda area, typically in the shopping mall.
MariaYou can find Maria while exploring the Anaconda region. I was able to find her at the shopping mall.
KevinKevin was on the upper floor of the Anaconda Shopping Mall, but could likely appear anywhere.
RoyI was able to track down Roy while exploring the Anaconda Shopping Mall, but he might appear anywhere in the Anaconda region.
MaloYou can find Malo wandering around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
Captain GCaptain G is a parrot you can find on the upper floor of the Anaconda Shopping Mall. I had to feed him Bird Food to become his friend.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
ClaireYou can find Claire while wandering around Harbor Park.
LunaWhile visiting Harbor Park, you should be able to locate Luna.
LinI was out over by Harbor Park when I discovered Alison walking by the vendors.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
ManaMana is running a Lemonade stand in Sunset Park. Purchase a Lemonade from his vendor, and he’ll become your friend.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
OliYou can find Oli while exploring the Downtown region, across the street from the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
SammyI was able to find Sammy while exploring the Downtown area, close to Kolonahe St.
SophiaYou can find Sophia wandering around the Downtown district, sometimes around Sunset Park.
TBDTBD
SusanI encountered Susan while exploring the Downtown area, next to Kolonahe St.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
KiloYou can find Kilo in the Downtown area, playing music by the fountain south of Kolonahe St.
MaxMax is a dog that you can find Downtown, across the street from the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
KentaKenta is a chicken that you can find at the center of Sunset Park. You will need to offer them a type of food to become your friend.
KikoaYou can find Kikoa in the downtown area of Sunset Park, next to the fountain where she’s with her dog. You’ll need to give her a fruit to become her friend.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
KaiI encountered Kai outside the Polaris, in Chinatown.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
LinI discovered Lin while walking around Chinatown, next to Polaris.
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
DoodleDoodle is a chicken that you can find in Chinatown. They will be at the corner next to Polaris, and you need to give them food to become their friend.
TBDTBD

