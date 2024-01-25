All Aloha Links & Where to Find Them in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Kei At the Revolve bar in Little Japan.

Bartender The Revolve bartender in Little Japan.

Hiro Hiro will be standing next to the ABC Store in Little Japan, next to Tender. You will need to give Hiro any food to become their friend.

Mika In the Little Japan neighborhood.

Yuji Yuji will be wandering around the Little Japan neighborhood.

Kajico Kajico will be wandering around the Little Japan neighborhood.

Andrew In the Little Japan neighborhood.

Kazuki You can find Kazuki primarily in the Little Japan neighborhood, close to East Waikīkī.

Kona You can find Kona in the Little Japan region. I found him next to the East Waikīkī Trolley Stop.

Kahoni You can find Kahoni wandering around Little Japan.

Yasuji You can find Yasuji in the Little Japan district, but they will be surrounded by goons. You can find them at the corner of Sakura St, and you will need to rescue them.

Anemone In the Little Japan neighborhood.

Esther You can find Esther while she’s wandering around Little Japan, normally around the Ahi Poke Garden next to Waikīkī St.

Shannon You can find Shannon wandering around the Little Japan area, typically close to West Waikīkī.

Misaki You can find Misaki while exploring the Little Japan neighborhood.

William You can find William while exploring the Little Japan area, close to West Waikīkī.

Tender You can find Tender on the corner of the ABC Store in Little Japan. You will need to give them a type of food to become their friend.

Pekelo You can find Pekelo in the East Waikīkī region, and I found him surrounded by people threatening him.

Christopher You can find them in the East Waikīkī neighborhood.

Edward You can them while exploring the East Waikīkī neighborhood.

Kanoa You can find Kanoa in East Waikīkī neighborhood. He will be surrounded by several goons next to the Oahu Burger on the corner of Makani Ave and Aloha St.

Lakopa You can find Lakopa wandering around the East Waikīkī neighborhood.

Kirani You can find Kirani wandering around the East Waikīkī neighborhood, typically on Seaside Ave.

Ryan You can find Ryan wandering around the East Waikīkī neighborhood. I found him while exploring the corner of Makani. Ave and Waikīkī St.

Showtown USA Employee You can find the Showtown USA Employee in East Waikīkī, working the Showtown USA stall on Waikīki St.

Keil II You can find Keil in East Waikīkī, across from the Pigeon Family Market. Requires herbs to become friends with you.

Alelo Alelo is wandering around West Waikīkī, outside the Worldwide Market Village.

Carter You can find Carter while exploring the West Waikīkī, outside the Worldwide Market Village.

Kanuha Kanuha will be wandering around West Waikīkī, close to the Worldwide Market Village.

Mira Mira will be wandering around the West Waikīkī neighborhood, close to the Worldwide Market Village.

Keysha You can find Keysha wandering around the West Waikīkī neighborhood.

Talley You can find Talley in West Waikīkī, typically around the Worldwide Market Village.

Judie You can find Judie wandering around the West Waikīkī neighborhood.

Yanagi You can find Yanagi exploring the West Waikīkī region. I found them in the Worldwide Market Village.

Koharu You can find them in the corner of the Worldwide Market Village in West Waikīkī. They will be surrounded by several goons, and you have to save them.

Yoshihiko You can find Yoshihiko wandering around the West Waikīkī neighborhood.

Dennis I was able to find Dennis while searching around the West Waikīkī neighborhood.

Brandon You can find Brandon while wandering around the Worldwide Market Village in the West Waikīkī neighborhood.

Harrison You can find Harrison in the West Waikīkī neighborhood.

Ruby Ruby is a dog you can find in West Waikīkī, close to the Worldwide Market Village next to the White Shore Boutique. You will need to give Ruby dog food, or any food, for them to become your friend.

Black Knight A chicken you can find in West Waikīkī, across from Julia’s Brilliant Design shop on Aloha St. You will need to give them an item for them to become your friend.

Kidd Kidd is a street performer you can find in the West Waikīkī neighborhood, next to the Aloha Bridge.

Roberto You can find him firebreathing on Aloha St in West Waikīkī, next to the Manu Palekaiko store.

Bruce Bruce is a juggler you can find on West Waikīkī, close to Soleil, and on the side of Aloha St.

Naia You can find Naia playing music while exploring the West Waikīkī region. I was able to find them on the side of the road, playing for others.

Jake Jake will be playing music in the West Waikīkī region, normally on a bench in the Worldwide Market Village.

Aki You can find Aki wandering around the West Waikīkī region, close to the Worldwide Market Village.

Makani Coffee Employee You can find the Makani Coffe Employee at the Makani Coffee stand in West Waikīkī, outside the White Shore Boutique. You need to purchase an item for them to become your friend.

Shave Ice Employee A character you can find in West Waikīkī, at the Mohala Shave Ice Stand. You have to purchase a Shave Ice item from their shop to unlock them.

Ohana Nandana You can find Ohana Nanadana creating music in South Waikīkī, close to Crystal Aloha Resort.

Nuts DE Coco A music player you can find on Aloha Beach. They’re going to appear to the south of Burnes & Evans on Aloha St.

Kana Kana runs Kana’s Coconut Juice Stand on the west side of Aloha Beach, next to the Soleil restaurant.

Aolani You can find Aolani while exploring the east side of Aloha Beach.

Abigail You can find Abigail wandering around Aloha Beach, typically close to East Waikīkī and the coffee shop by the street.

Yuta He will be wandering around on Aloha Beach.

Aqua I was able to find Aqua while searching around Aloha Beach, close to the east side.

Jasmine A beach-goer you can find on Aloha Beach, on the west side.

Katy A beach-goer you can find on the west side of Aloha Beach.

Sasami You can find them in the Aloha Beach neighborhood, outside the Vincenti Luxury Weapon Shop, on Aloha St. You will need to provide them with an item to become their friend.

Henry You can find Henry in the Anaconda Shopping Mall. You will need to get a Michio figure from one of the UFO catchers in the shopping mall.

Sara Sara will be in the Anaconda Shopping Mall. To become her friend, you’ll need to get one of the cat plush dolls from the UFO catchers.

Oliver I was able to find Oliver while exploring the Anaconda Shopping Mall.

Tomohiro You will need to find Tomohiro in the Anaconda area. I was able to find him in the Shopping Mall.

Youngjin Youngjin will be wandering around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.

Dante I was able to find Dante in the Anaconda Shopping Mall.

Kahalo I was able to find Kahalo while wandering around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.

Craig I was able to find Craig while visiting the Anaconda Shopping Mall.

Karina You can find Karina in the Anaconda region. I discovered her in the shopping mall.

Ilhwa You can find Ilhwa wandering around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.

Jayde Jayde will be spending time in the Anaconda area, typically in the shopping mall.

Maria You can find Maria while exploring the Anaconda region. I was able to find her at the shopping mall.

Kevin Kevin was on the upper floor of the Anaconda Shopping Mall, but could likely appear anywhere.

Roy I was able to track down Roy while exploring the Anaconda Shopping Mall, but he might appear anywhere in the Anaconda region.

Malo You can find Malo wandering around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.

Captain G Captain G is a parrot you can find on the upper floor of the Anaconda Shopping Mall. I had to feed him Bird Food to become his friend.

Claire You can find Claire while wandering around Harbor Park.

Luna While visiting Harbor Park, you should be able to locate Luna.

Lin I was out over by Harbor Park when I discovered Alison walking by the vendors.

Mana Mana is running a Lemonade stand in Sunset Park. Purchase a Lemonade from his vendor, and he’ll become your friend.

Oli You can find Oli while exploring the Downtown region, across the street from the Anaconda Shopping Mall.

Sammy I was able to find Sammy while exploring the Downtown area, close to Kolonahe St.

Sophia You can find Sophia wandering around the Downtown district, sometimes around Sunset Park.

Susan I encountered Susan while exploring the Downtown area, next to Kolonahe St.

Kilo You can find Kilo in the Downtown area, playing music by the fountain south of Kolonahe St.

Max Max is a dog that you can find Downtown, across the street from the Anaconda Shopping Mall.

Kenta Kenta is a chicken that you can find at the center of Sunset Park. You will need to offer them a type of food to become your friend.

Kikoa You can find Kikoa in the downtown area of Sunset Park, next to the fountain where she’s with her dog. You’ll need to give her a fruit to become her friend.

Kai I encountered Kai outside the Polaris, in Chinatown.

Lin I discovered Lin while walking around Chinatown, next to Polaris.

Doodle Doodle is a chicken that you can find in Chinatown. They will be at the corner next to Polaris, and you need to give them food to become their friend.