All Toxapex weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Toxapex will become one of the stronger Great League Pokémon competitors you can expect to face in Pokémon. It’s going to be an extremely robust Pokémon that can unleash quite a bit of damage. Because it’s about to become a frequent opponent for many players who compete in the Great League, it’s a good idea to know how to best tackle it. This guide covers all Toxapex weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

How to beat Toxapex in Pokémon Go

All Toxapex weaknesses

Toxapex is a Poison and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electricity, Ground, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Poison, Steel, and Water-type attacks. When battling against Toxapex in the Great League, it will likely have a maximum CP of 1,493, an attack of 92, a defense of 222, and a stamina of 118. These are preferred stats for a Toxapex in the Great League, and not everyone you encounter will be the same, but they highlight Toxapex’s defensive capabilities, and you will have your work cut out for you. You can expect it to be your opponent’s first or last Pokémon.

The best Pokémon counters to Toxapex

If you struggle to defeat Toxapex in the Great League, some of the best Pokémon to use against it will be Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk, and Sableye.

Swampert is a Water and Ground-type Pokémon. It’s a Pokémon that you could use in all three categories, based on how powerful you made it, and when it appears in the Great League it’s difficult Pokémon to contend with. It’s a hard counter to Toxapex, capable of withstanding its Water-type moves, and it can use multiple Ground-type attacks to deal the most damage. The best moveset to teach Swampert if you use it in the Great League is going to be the fast move Mud-Shot and the charged attacks Hydro Cannon and Earthquake.

Next, we have Galarian Stunfisk, a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon. Galarian Stunfisk has been a staple in the Great League since it was first introduced, possessing multiple resistances and capable of dealing a good amount of damage. While it is good to use against Toxapex, it is weak against Water-type moves, which means you can’t expect it to battle against this Pokémon forever. You will need to end the battle quickly if your Galarian Stunfisk is facing off against Toxapex, but it should work. The best moveset to teach Galarian Stunfisk is the fast move Mud Shot and the charged attacks Earthquake and Rock Slide.

The final Pokémon we’ll recommend you use to counter Toxapex is Sableye, a Dark and Ghost-type. Sableye is only resistant to Poison-type moves, which is primarily Toxapex’s moveset, and although it does not have any Electric, Ground, or Psychic-type attacks to use in battle, it has a good balance of attack and defense, suitable to withstand Toxapex’s attacks, and deal enough damage to ensure it takes the victory, granted it wasn’t already used in battle. The best moveset to teach Sableye is the fast move Shadow Claw and the charged attacks Foul Play and Return.

You might not have access to this Pokémon to use against Toxapex. Here are some other choices we believe are suitable options in the Great league.