All Tulip locations in Downtown Grassland in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

One of the side missions in the first stage, Downtown Grassland, has you tracking down Tulips and making them bloom. There’s five total, and they’re spread throughout the entire stage — starting from the very beginning and ending at the final section. Here’s all of the tulip locations in Downtown Grassland in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first tulip is pretty obvious to spot, and is located near the start of the level. It’s on top of the tree stump as you start to progress through the stage, and the picture is shown in the header of this article. The second tulip can be found in the screenshot above — when you collect the cake item, head to the left through a secret tunnel. You will pass through the second tulip there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third tulip, shown above, can be found in a corner of the level that some may miss — it’s right before the twin cannons firing above a collapsible pit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth tulip, shown above, can be found off to the side after dealing with your first Tortuilding enemy, slightly obscured by a tree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth and final tulip will be found during your ascent to the end of the level. Wait for the steer enemy to charge off the level, and behind where he was will be the final tulip. Once you complete the level, you will be granted a Waddle Dee for your efforts.