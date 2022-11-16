All UAV tower locations in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You can find a handful of UAV towers through the Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ map. These are extremely useful for learning about the nearby enemy positions and gaining the upper hand against them before they can ambush you. There are also a few missions that require you to activate these towers. Here’s what you need to know all the UAV tower locations in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Where to find all UAV Towers in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ

There are multiple UAV towers throughout the DMZ map. The problem with tracking them down comes down to avoiding the NPCs held up in the various strongholds throughout the area and avoiding the other players attempting to loot and secure whatever they can find on the map. Luckily, narrowing down their location can make it easier to find these towers.

Related: How to activate a UAV Tower in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are roughly 16 UAV towers you can find. Regardless of where you arrive on the DMZ map, you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating one of the towers. Many of them are in the POI areas, which means you might have a handful of skirmishes with NPCs going through patrols.

When you arrive at a UAV tower, you only need to interact with the computer attached to it. Upon interacting with the computer, the UAV will go up, and you should have a good idea of any nearby NPC or player enemies near you. It can make creating ambushes against them much easier or help you avoid an enemy team trying to hunt you down. The UAV will only be available e for a short time before it stops, so don’t rely on them forever.