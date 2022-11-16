How to activate a UAV Tower in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

There are several objectives and contracts to complete while playing Call of Duty: DMZ. Although you might be lucky enough to evade other enemy players on the map, the NPCs are everywhere, and they will be hard at work attempting to stop you from getting away with their goods. One way to have a superior position over others is to activate a UAV tower. Here’s what you need to know about activating and using a UAV Tower in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Where to find UAV towers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The UAV towers will be scattered throughout the map, so tracking down ones other players have not used might be tricky. Our best recommendation is to explore the many buildings and clusters of cities and POIs on the DMZ map. When you have a UAV Tower near you, you’ll know when the tower icon appears on your tactical map. This will highlight when you get into range of it. Now that you have the tower narrowed down on your map, the next thing to do is to activate it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find the UAV tower, you only have to approach it and interact with it. Shortly after activating it, a UAV will go out, giving you a good amount of insight into enemy movements in the immediate area, and making it easier to ambush any nearby NPCs or players patrolling the streets. This is a good way to plan an attack against other players or to assault one of the enemy’s heavily fortified strongholds, which require a good amount of weapons and gear to defeat them. The UAV tower will go down after a short time.