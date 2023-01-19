Each unit type in Fire Emblem Engage comes with a specific weapon they’re going to use and specialize with in combat. It determines the type of damage they do during a battle, and what units they have an advantage against, which also comes with a strict set of disadvantages. Knowing how to best use these in combat is important, and it will be crucial to winning the more difficult battles in Fire Emblem Engage. Here’s what you need to know about all unit type advantages and disadvantages in Fire Emblem Engage.

All weapon advantages and disadvantages in Fire Emblem Engage

The weapon triangle has been at the core of Fire Emblem combat for a long time. It’s essentially a rock-paper-scissors system where each weapon in the games has an advantage against the other, but it is trumped by a third weapon. The system is meant to encourage players to have a diverse series of weapons across their party members, preparing for each situation. Plus, with Fire Emblem Engage, there’s a chance when you attack a unit with a weapon disadvantage to your attacking character, this might cause your opponent to Break, and they won’t be able to perform a counterattack for a turn.

Then, there’s the consideration of Bows, Magical Tomes, Knives, and Arts. Although Bows, Tomes, and Knives cannot break enemies, they have a disadvantage when fighting against a character using Arts, also known as Gauntlets.

These are all the weapon advantages and disadvantages in Fire Emblem Engage.

Arts (Gauntlets): The Arts have an advantage against units using Bows, Tomes, and Knives. These are the more unusual weapon types in Fire Emblem.

Axes: Axes have an advantage against Lances, but they are at a disadvantage when fighting against a unit with a Sword.

Lances: Lances have an advantage against Swords, but they are at a disadvantage when fighting against a unit with an Axe.

Swords: Swords have an advantage against Lances, but they are at a disadvantage when fighting against a unit with a Lance.

Even though a character using a Tome or Bow cannot break another opponent, they’re still crucial in battle. These weapon types have a range advantage in battle, meaning they do not have to be immediately adjacent to an opponent to perform damage, typically giving them a chance to avoid a counterattack, unless the unit they are attacking also has a ranged attack.

If you plan to use the Break status effect against a character, it’s important to keep these advantages and disadvantages in mind throughout your Fire Emblem Engage. Not only can you cause the Break status effect, but you have a better chance of landing the best damage against opponents with weapon types that have a disadvantage to your units.