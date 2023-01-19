Should you play Classic or Casual mode in Fire Emblem Engage?

The type of difficulty you want to play in Fire Emblem Engage is critical to your experience. It determines how hard the battles will be and how much time you want to spend contemplating your next move against an army of opponents. Likely more important than the difficulty is deciding if you want to play the Classic or Casual mode, determining if characters die if they fall in battle. Should you play the Classic or Casual mode in Fire Emblem Engage?

All differences between Classic and Casual modes in Fire Emblem Engage

You will make this decision at the start of your playthrough after you’ve decided what difficulty you wish to play. The significant difference between Classic and Casual mode is if your characters are going to perish at the end of a battle, should they fall in combat. Anyone who has already played a Fire Emblem game might be comfortable going through this entry with Classic mode already picked.

Related: Does Fire Emblem Engage have romance? Answered

However, if you’re new to the series, it might be best to take a step back from this and go with the Casual mode. This way, you can feel out the combat, learn the battles that will happen throughout the story, and find your preferred characters to use in your party as you go through each pivotal battle. You can always go through the game once on an easier difficulty, bumping it up and making it a Classic mode playthrough when you next play.

You won’t be able to change after you’ve confirmed if you are playing a Classic or Casual mode. It will be locked in for your current playthrough. The first handful of battles will be relatively easy, teaching you the basics of the game, but they will steadily bump up in difficulty, turning Engage into a complicated tactical RPG. Because you won’t be able to switch back between Casual or Classic mode, we recommend going with Casual for your first playthrough and then playing Classic later.