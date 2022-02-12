All upcoming changes to Raid rewards in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons explained

There’s little to be said about Raids in MMORPGs that hasn’t already been spoken about at length. They’re brutal, require vast amounts of patience and coordination, and can be ruthless to new and experienced players. Raids in Guild Wars 2 are no different; with entire Guilds dedicated solely to running them, it can be difficult to get into. However, with the upcoming End of Dragons expansion for Guild Wars 2 right around the corner, the dev team have decided to make some changes that will allow high frequency Raid players to reap more rewards for their efforts.

How do Raids work in Guild Wars 2?

Raids, similarly to Strike Missions, are 10 man squad PvE instances. Unlike Strike Missions, the Raids are far more complex and require a lot more coordination, understanding of the encounter mechanics, and patience.

Raids have a variety of different phases that need to be countered and there’s a time limit, which when it’s hit, the Enrage mechanic engages for enemies, just to make it more difficult. Raids offer little mercy to players, and when in a Defeated state, there is no way to come back, meaning that the squad will be down a member.



Raids provide access to a lot of end game loot that other options don’t have, and they’re how you farm Legendary Insights for Legendary Tier armor and Legendary Divinations to craft the Legendary Ring Coalescence.

Upcoming Changes

With the launch of End of Dragons, the following changes will be added to Raids:

10 Times a Week: 30 Magnetite Shards, 2 Mystic Coins, 2 Globs of Ectoplasm and 2 Spirit Shards can be traded for 1 Mystic Clover

This change means that you’ll be able to purchase a grand total of 25 discounted Mystic Clovers a week across all the end game options, and it also gives Raid players a great way to spend excess currencies.