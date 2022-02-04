All upcoming Genshin Impact Version 2.5 content, Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun boss, and more

Genshin Impact Version 2.5 is coming on February 16, bringing tons of new content for players. Information about the upcoming update was given during the official Genshin Impact live stream on February 4, which showcased all of the new events as well as some new playable characters.

Some of the new content includes Yae Miko, a 5-star Electro Catalyst character, and a brand new Raiden Shogun weekly boss. But there are several more playable events that are coming to the game, including a returning favorite.

Here are all of the new features coming to Genshin Impact in Version 2.5, as revealed through the live stream:

Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, and Kokomi

Image via miHoYo

Yae Miko is the next playable 5-star character, an Electro Catalyst user. She’ll be summonable in Version 2.5, alongside Raiden Shogun and Kokomi who will get re-runs in the latter half of the update. Yae Miko is bound to give tons of off-field damage to your team. You can also try for her new exclusive weapon or the Primordial Jade Cutter in the weapons banner.

Raiden Shogun Weekly Boss

Image via miHoYo

Raiden Shogun is a brand new weekly boss. Raiden Shogun, the more oppressive alter ego of Ei, takes over and goes berserk. It’s your job to stop her with the help of Yae Miko. As with other weekly bosses, she should give plenty of new talent materials, so be sure to farm her for any future characters when she’s released.

Three Realms Gateway Offering

Image via miHoYo

A new event is coming to Enkanomiya where you’ll need to dispel some darkness. “Enkanomiya has been wrapped in a darkness of unknown origin. For the sake of Watatsumi Island’s future, Kokomi commissions you to once again head down to Enkanomiya.”

Of Drink-A-Dreaming

Image via miHoYo

This looks like a fun new event where you can make your own drink. You actually become a bartender yourself here, mixing your own drinks to earn rewards like Primogems and Mora.

Divine Ingenuity

Image via miHoYo

This new event allows you to build your own Domains. “The Adventurers’ Guild has discovered a strange Domain in the outskirts of Liyue. This Domain seems to change based on the will of the people within it.”

Hyakunin Ikki

Image via miHoYo

Hyakunin Ikki is a battle event in Genshin Impact where you control multiple teams of two to defeat waves of enemies. It’s a re-run of an event held previously before and has proven to be quite popular.

Overflowing Mastery

Image via miHoYo

Overflowing Mastery will be an event where you can obtain double the materials in certain domains. Based on the image, it looks like this will mostly be for Talent Books to level up your Talents, but hopefully, this effect carries over to other domains like Artifacts.