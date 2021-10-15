All upgrades in the Altar of Covenants in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies
Brain Rot matches your eyes.
The Altar of Covenants is an upgrade station introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard that will provide you with a variety of random upgrades to your kit, provided you have a sacrificial heart to offer to it. These upgrades include ammo mods and other powers that will give you more utility. Here is a complete list of every single upgrade we have seen in the Altar up to this point.
Note: as of this writing, we have only seen the following upgrades from the Der Anfang reveal trailer. We will update this article when we have more information.
- Ammo Gremlin- Stowed weapons refill their ammo automatically.
- Bloodlust- Melee attacks are stronger and slightly heal you.
- Brain Rot- Shooting enemies has a chance to turn them into friendly allies that attack zombies until they die.
- Cryofreeze- Shooting enemies has a chance to freeze and slow them.
- Cull the Weak- Increased damage against stunned or slowed enemies.
- Dead Accurate- Putting more shots into an enemy will increase your damage against them.
- Death Blow- Critical kills return that bullet to your clip.
- Mother Lode- Potentially can keep equipment after you use it.
- Resurrectionist- Revive allies very quickly, and nearby teammates that go down are automatically revived.
- Splatterfest- Enemies you kill with explosives have a chance to explode and take out more enemies.
- Unholy Ground- While stationary, you deal much more damage. The damage increase momentarily stays when you begin moving again.