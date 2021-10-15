All upgrades in the Altar of Covenants in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The Altar of Covenants is an upgrade station introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard that will provide you with a variety of random upgrades to your kit, provided you have a sacrificial heart to offer to it. These upgrades include ammo mods and other powers that will give you more utility. Here is a complete list of every single upgrade we have seen in the Altar up to this point.

Note: as of this writing, we have only seen the following upgrades from the Der Anfang reveal trailer. We will update this article when we have more information.