All Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions
In Vampire Survivors, players can only get so far on their wits and movement alone. While learning how to play Vampire Survivors is a solid step in the right direction, the roguelike title has a whole other layer that’s just a bit deeper.
Players can evolve their weapons with the proper set-up, allowing for an easier time in the mid-game and on. It should be noted that many find the game nigh-impossible to beat (meaning lasting for 30 minutes) without these evolutions, but players are ultimately beholden to RNG.
RNG and roguelikes go hand-in-hand, but figuring which evolutions you want to chase for the map can help players set themselves up for success. When playing, keep in mind these evolutions: you’ll want to be aiming for at least one of them.
In order to evolve a weapon, the following criteria must be met.
- Ten minutes must have expired within the map.
- The core weapon must be level 8.
- A matching accessory must be held, unless seeking the Union.
- A chest must be opened after the three prior criteria have been met.
There are currently eight weapons that can be evolved, with one considered to be a ‘Union’ instead of an evolution, as it requires two weapons to evolve. It is presumed that this list will grow as the game continues development.
|Weapon (Level 8)
|Accessory
|Result
|Whip
|Hollow Heart
|Bloody Tear
The Bloody Tear is a stronger whip that offers life-steal on hit, and a high critical hit chance. Add this onto the standard whip, capable of hitting multiple enemies in a single blow, and the Bloody Tear becomes an end-game item that can keep players alive as long as they are plenty of enemies to hit.
|Magic Wand
|Empty Tome
|Holy Wand
The Holy Wand takes the underwhelming Magic Wand and turns it into a near-constant stream of single-target damage. The lack of bullet penetration may deter some from this combination, but the Holy Wand excels in burning down elite enemies that otherwise can face tank your damage. Best paired with an AoE attack.
|Knife
|Bracer
|Thousand Edge
The Thousand Edge is a consistent stream of daggers the can obliterate any enemy in the path. While it holds the same disadvantage as the Holy Wand, Thousand Edge can be guided based on the direction the character is facing, or the last direction the player faced. Again, pairs well with an AoE attack to ensure that the player doesn’t become overwhelmed.
|Axe
|Candelabrador
|Death Spiral
The Death Spiral consistently revolves around the player while active, massacring anything unlucky enough to get into its path. If players can match this with Thousand Edge or Holy Wand, the match is as good as done. The problem, of course, comes from the limited inventory space available to survivors.
|Cross
|Clover
|Heaven Sword
The Heaven Sword acts like the Cross’ big brother. With a boomerang arc, the Heaven Sword can penetrate an infinite number of enemies with the initial swing heading towards the closest enemy before rebounding to the other side of the player. It decimates crowds at a low level, but is reliable throughout the entire map. Note that it’s difficult to aim at specific enemies, meaning players might want to plan on a backup weapon they can direct easier.
|King Bible
|Spellbinder
|Unholy Vesper
An endless version of King Bible, Unholy Vesper creates a constant AoE damage centered on the player. Best used to deter enemies from making contact, and wisely paired with a damage dealing projectile such as Heaven Sword, or Thousand Edge.
|Fire Wand
|Spinach
|Hellfire
Hellfire takes the Fire Wand and makes it so it can pierce enemies. Expect long lines of death, perfect for clearing out hordes and doing significant damage to elites while they’re still surrounded by enemies. The only problem with Hellfire is that you can’t aim it, but for Vampire Survivors, that comes standard.
|Garlic
|Pummarola
|Soul Eater
If you’re a fan of garlic for early game, Soul Eater is absolutely something that should be a priority. It’s a stronger version of garlic that scales into end game, and offers a near constant influx of life steal. While it’s recharging the health of the heroes, it hits that much harder. Soul Eater and a Bloody Whip trivializes all but the most difficult encounters.
|Peachone
|Ebony Wings
|Vandalier
The Vandalier isn’t an ‘evolution’, although it acts very much the same. The difference is that both Peachone and Ebony Wings are considered to be weapons, and both need to be level 8 for the union to occur. Hence why the Vandalier is considered to be a ‘Union’.
The problem with this item is the end result needs to merit spending 16 upgrades for a resulting level 8 weapon, which it currently doesn’t. It does offer massive AoE damage centered on the player, but those inventory slots and upgrades could arguably be spent on more, and better, evolutions.