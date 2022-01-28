All Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions

In Vampire Survivors, players can only get so far on their wits and movement alone. While learning how to play Vampire Survivors is a solid step in the right direction, the roguelike title has a whole other layer that’s just a bit deeper.

Players can evolve their weapons with the proper set-up, allowing for an easier time in the mid-game and on. It should be noted that many find the game nigh-impossible to beat (meaning lasting for 30 minutes) without these evolutions, but players are ultimately beholden to RNG.

RNG and roguelikes go hand-in-hand, but figuring which evolutions you want to chase for the map can help players set themselves up for success. When playing, keep in mind these evolutions: you’ll want to be aiming for at least one of them.

In order to evolve a weapon, the following criteria must be met.

Ten minutes must have expired within the map.

The core weapon must be level 8.

A matching accessory must be held, unless seeking the Union.

A chest must be opened after the three prior criteria have been met.

There are currently eight weapons that can be evolved, with one considered to be a ‘Union’ instead of an evolution, as it requires two weapons to evolve. It is presumed that this list will grow as the game continues development.

Weapon (Level 8) Accessory Result Whip Hollow Heart Bloody Tear

The Bloody Tear is a stronger whip that offers life-steal on hit, and a high critical hit chance. Add this onto the standard whip, capable of hitting multiple enemies in a single blow, and the Bloody Tear becomes an end-game item that can keep players alive as long as they are plenty of enemies to hit.

Magic Wand Empty Tome Holy Wand

The Holy Wand takes the underwhelming Magic Wand and turns it into a near-constant stream of single-target damage. The lack of bullet penetration may deter some from this combination, but the Holy Wand excels in burning down elite enemies that otherwise can face tank your damage. Best paired with an AoE attack.