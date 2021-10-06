How to get Mother Tokens in Warframe

Mother Tokens are very important in Warframe, as they are used to increase your rank with the Entrati Syndicate, buy certain items, and are now a hot commodity during the Naberus event. You can use the Mother Tokens to get assorted, high value items from Daughter in the Necralisk.

The good news is that Mother Tokens are very easy to get. All you need to do is visit the Necralisk, talk to Mother in the central hall, and then click on the Bounties option.

This will give you a choice of Bounties to complete, all of which will reward you with different amounts of Mother Token, depending on the difficulty. The different bounties will reward the following amount of Mother Tokens:

Tier 1 – Level 5 to 15 – 12 Mother Tokens

Tier 2 – Level 15 to 25 – 30 Mother Tokens

Tier 3 – Level 25 to 30 – 45 Mother Tokens

Tier 4 – Level 30 to 40 – 85 Mother Tokens

Tier 5 – Level 40 to 60 – 136 Mother Tokens

Tier 5 (Steel Path) – Level 100 – 150 Mother Tokens

The best way to grind Mother Tokens

It might sound overly simplistic, but the best way to grind Mother Tokens quickly is to pick the Tier 5 Bounty and grind through it as fast as possible. Most of the sections boil down to simple damage output, so bring Warframes that do high levels of area-of-effect damage is the way to go.

Even if you are a newer player, you should actually be fine as veteran players tend to grind the hell out of these missions, so you can expect lots of high power Tenno to be running them, and there will be room for them to carry you pretty easily. The real trick is to just try not to die too much if you are getting carried so the carries can focus on quickly finishing the missions.