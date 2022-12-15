Scatterbug and its evolved forms, Spewpa and Vivillon, are now in Pokémon Go. Unlike other Pokémon in the mobile game, tracking them down requires a few more steps than merely finding them in the wild. Scatterbug won’t appear until you add a friend’s postcard sent to you as a gift, and you add it to your Postcard Book. After you’ve done this, you can find a Scatterbug from that particular region in your local area, giving Vivillon a specific pattern for its final evolution. Here’s what you need to know about all Vivillon patterns and regions you can find them in Pokémon Go.

How to get all Vivillon patterns and regions in Pokémon Go

There are 18 patterns for Vivillon to have in Pokémon Go. How you find them by pinning a specific Postcard from that region to your Postcard Book. Once you’ve done that, when Scatterbug appears in your game, it will eventually evolve into a Vivillon with a pattern from that region. If you have multiple Postcards saved to your Postcard Book, there’s some random chance surrounding what type of Vivillon it will become.

These are all the Vivillon patterns that it can have based on the habitat and the postcard you share.

With 18 unique patterns to track in Pokémon Go, narrowing those locations is a bit of a chore. The Pokémon Go broke down the Vivillon patterns based on the postcard’s location on the world map. Depending on which ones you need to complete your collection, make sure to pin a specific Postcard to your Postcard Book to make finding easier.