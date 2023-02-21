All voice actors in Atomic Heart – Full voice cast
The names behind the talent.
Atomic Heart has a ton of characters that the player interacts with over the course of the lengthy campaign. While some are more memorable than others, it is obvious that a lot of talent worked on this game. The title has been fully dubbed in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Russian, Portuguese, and Simplified Chinese.
While the main way to immerse oneself in the game is probably with the Russian audio as this is the setting, a majority of players are probably wondering just who voices the characters in the English dub. Contrary to the latest trailer, there is no Jensen Ackles to be found in the official cast list, though there are some recognizable faces, including Garrick Hagon, who was the original Biggs in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope.
Who voices the characters in the English dub of Atomic Heart?
When the credits roll in Atomic Heart, many players are surprised to see that the voice cast does not reveal who plays each character in the game. Furthermore, the popular IMDB website doesn’t clarify who is who either. Here is the full English cast list for the game in alphabetical order:
- Adam Simms
- Alex Jordan
- Alexander Ballinger
- Alexander Capon
- Bill Hope
- Cherise Silvestri
- Chris Ragland
- Dev Joshi
- Diana Bermudez
- Elena Saurel
- Eric Loren
- Eric Meyers
- Eric Sigmundsson
- Eve Karpf
- Garrick Hagon
- Glenn Wrage
- Graham Vick
- Ian Portez
- Jay Rincon
- John Schwab
- Jules De Jongh
- Kerry Shale
- Laurel Lefkow
- Laurence Bouvard
- Lewis Macleod
- Mac Mcdonald
- Martin T Sherman
- Meaghan Martin
- Mike Bodie
- Peter Brooke
- Peter Marinker
- Rachel Atkins
- Samantha Kamras
- Shai Matheson
- Stephanie Cannon
- Taylor Clarke Hill
- Vincent Lai
- William Roberts
Hopefully, more light will be shed on the roles that each voice actor played in Atomic Heart. For now, all we have to go on is the cast list until more information is provided.