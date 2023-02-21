All voice actors in Atomic Heart – Full voice cast

Atomic Heart has a ton of characters that the player interacts with over the course of the lengthy campaign. While some are more memorable than others, it is obvious that a lot of talent worked on this game. The title has been fully dubbed in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Russian, Portuguese, and Simplified Chinese.

While the main way to immerse oneself in the game is probably with the Russian audio as this is the setting, a majority of players are probably wondering just who voices the characters in the English dub. Contrary to the latest trailer, there is no Jensen Ackles to be found in the official cast list, though there are some recognizable faces, including Garrick Hagon, who was the original Biggs in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope.

Who voices the characters in the English dub of Atomic Heart?

When the credits roll in Atomic Heart, many players are surprised to see that the voice cast does not reveal who plays each character in the game. Furthermore, the popular IMDB website doesn’t clarify who is who either. Here is the full English cast list for the game in alphabetical order:

Adam Simms

Alex Jordan

Alexander Ballinger

Alexander Capon

Bill Hope

Cherise Silvestri

Chris Ragland

Dev Joshi

Diana Bermudez

Elena Saurel

Eric Loren

Eric Meyers

Eric Sigmundsson

Eve Karpf

Garrick Hagon

Glenn Wrage

Graham Vick

Ian Portez

Jay Rincon

John Schwab

Jules De Jongh

Kerry Shale

Laurel Lefkow

Laurence Bouvard

Lewis Macleod

Mac Mcdonald

Martin T Sherman

Meaghan Martin

Mike Bodie

Peter Brooke

Peter Marinker

Rachel Atkins

Samantha Kamras

Shai Matheson

Stephanie Cannon

Taylor Clarke Hill

Vincent Lai

William Roberts

Hopefully, more light will be shed on the roles that each voice actor played in Atomic Heart. For now, all we have to go on is the cast list until more information is provided.