All voice actors in Like a Dragon: Ishin! – Full voice cast

After years of asking, Yakuza fans are finally able to play Like a Dragon: Ishin. Like a Dragon: Ishin is set in the Bakumatsu era where the entire cast is loosely based on historical figures. Taking on the role of Sakamoto Ryoma, you join the revolution to change Japan for the better. Given this is the newest entry in the series, many fans are wondering: who are the voice actors in Like a Dragon: Ishin?

Who voices the characters in Like a Dragon: Ishin?

All the characters in Ishin are modeled after various characters who appeared in one of the Yakuza games, such as Yakuza 0 or Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon. Given the strong resemblance, it would make sense for the characters to share the same voice actor.

Takaya Kuroda – Sakamoto Ryoma

Takaya Kuroda voices Kazuma Kiryu, the main character in the Yakuza series until Like a Dragon. Now, he’s once again stepping into the shoes of Ryoma Sakamoto, a powerful samurai who wishes to reform Tosa. However, before he is able to carry out that plan, something happens that changes his life forever.

Hidenari Ugaki – Okita Soji

Okita Soji, the eyepatch samurai who loves the thrill of a fighting, is voiced by Hidenari Ugaki. Ugaki also voiced Goro Majima in the Yakuzua games. Outside of Yakuza, Ugaki is well-known for his role as Ganryu from Tekken.

Shidou Nakamura – Hijikata Toshizo

Shidou Nakamura voices Hijikata Toshizo, who is the Deputy Chief of the Shinsengumi. In the Yakuza series, Nakamura voiced Yoshitaka Mine who appears in Yakuza 3. Outside of the series, Nakamura voiced Ryuk, the Shinigami from the anime series Death Note.

Nobuhiko Okamoto – Todo Heisuke

The voice of Todo Heisuke is Nobuhiko Okamoto. He’s also the voice of Tianyou Zhao from Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Okamoto is most known for his role as Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia, and has recently voiced Staluke in Fire Emblem Engage.

Manami Sugihira – Narasaki Oryo

Voicing the apprentice of the Terada Inn is Manami Sugihira. Sugihara’s other role in the Yakuza series was as Yuki, who appears in Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and Ryu ga Gotoku Online. She also appeared in the anime Kuromukuro as the voice of Marina Unami.

Akio Ōtsuka – Kondo Isami

Kondo Isami, the Chief of the Shinsengumi, is voiced by Akio Ōtsuka. Ōtsuka appears in Yakuza 3 as the voice of Ryuzo Tamiya. Besides voicing in the Yakuza series, Ōtsuka is most known for his roles as Ryoma Hoshi in Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony and Jigen Daisuke from Lupin III.

Masami Iwasaki – Saigo Kichinosuke

Masami Iwasaki steps into the role of Saigo Kichinosuke, who is the General Commander of the Satsuma Domain’s army. Iwasaki also voices his counterpart, Ryuji Goda who appeared in Yakuza 0 as a young boy and then in Yakuza Kiwami 2 as the main antagonist. Other roles that Iwasaki is known for are Dick Gumshoe in the Ace Attorney anime and ZZ in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders.

Koichi Yamadera – Niibori Matsusuke

After voicing Shun Akiyama in many of the Yakuza games, Koichi Yamadera returns as the voice for Niibori Matsusuke. Yamadera is prevalent throughout the industry, taking on many big roles like Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop, Beerus in Dragon Ball, and Donald Duck in Kingdom Hearts.

Here are all the other actors that are in Like a Dragon: Ishin.