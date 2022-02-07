All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance
The Rampage’s reign of terror has officially been weakened.
With the arrival of Apex Legends Season 12, a number of weapons throughout all categories have been altered due to their performance from last season. Players should prepare to spot more nerfs than buffs, as top-tier guns like the Triple Take and Rampage have seemingly become too strong. Meanwhile, the latest season does introduce a new buffed weapon in the Supply Drop rotation, as hop up attachments now appear to be a quintessential part of the battle royale.
All weapon buffs
- Volt SMG
- From the start of season 12, the Volt SMG will now be replacing the Alternator in the Supply Drop rotation.
- In turn, the Volt’s damage will be slightly increased from 15 to 17, and its magazine size has expanded from 28 to 30 bullets.
- Hop up attachments
- Kinetic Feeder
- When equipped to the Triple Take or Peacekeeper, the attachment will increase choke time and automatically reload magazine.
- Hammerpoint Rounds
- Hammerpoint Rounds now lend 50 percent more unshielded damage to the P2020.
- Furthermore, the attachment now gives 35 percent more unshielded damage to the Mozambique and RE-45 pistols.
- Kinetic Feeder
All weapon nerfs
- Triple Take
- The weapon will no longer have projectile growth from bullets, as it is no longer a sniper.
- Additionally, the Triple Take’s power has been decreased from 23 to 21 damage per bullet.
- VK-47 Flatline
- The Flatline’s damage will be slightly reduced from 19 to 18 damage per bullet.
- Rampage LMG
- As expected, the light machine gun will decrease its damage from 28 to 26 per bullet.
- Its Revved State will now only include 34 bullets, rather than its previous 40 bullets.
- Alternator SMG
- The Disruptor Rounds hop up has been removed from the Alternator.
- Hop up attachments
- Shatter Caps
- Passive affects hip-fire for both the 30-30 Repeater and Bocek Bow, while their aim-down-sights times will remain the same.
- Shatter Caps can longer be toggled off
- Applying Shatter Caps now reduces the 30-30 Repeater’s damage from 8 to 7.
- The attachment also decreases the Bocek Bow’s damage from 12 to 11.
- Shatter Caps
Related: All Supply Drop and loot changes in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance