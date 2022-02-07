All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance

With the arrival of Apex Legends Season 12, a number of weapons throughout all categories have been altered due to their performance from last season. Players should prepare to spot more nerfs than buffs, as top-tier guns like the Triple Take and Rampage have seemingly become too strong. Meanwhile, the latest season does introduce a new buffed weapon in the Supply Drop rotation, as hop up attachments now appear to be a quintessential part of the battle royale.

All weapon buffs

Volt SMG From the start of season 12, the Volt SMG will now be replacing the Alternator in the Supply Drop rotation. In turn, the Volt’s damage will be slightly increased from 15 to 17, and its magazine size has expanded from 28 to 30 bullets.

Hop up attachments Kinetic Feeder When equipped to the Triple Take or Peacekeeper, the attachment will increase choke time and automatically reload magazine. Hammerpoint Rounds Hammerpoint Rounds now lend 50 percent more unshielded damage to the P2020. Furthermore, the attachment now gives 35 percent more unshielded damage to the Mozambique and RE-45 pistols.



All weapon nerfs

Triple Take The weapon will no longer have projectile growth from bullets, as it is no longer a sniper. Additionally, the Triple Take’s power has been decreased from 23 to 21 damage per bullet.

VK-47 Flatline The Flatline’s damage will be slightly reduced from 19 to 18 damage per bullet.

Rampage LMG As expected, the light machine gun will decrease its damage from 28 to 26 per bullet. Its Revved State will now only include 34 bullets, rather than its previous 40 bullets.

Alternator SMG The Disruptor Rounds hop up has been removed from the Alternator.

Hop up attachments Shatter Caps Passive affects hip-fire for both the 30-30 Repeater and Bocek Bow, while their aim-down-sights times will remain the same. Shatter Caps can longer be toggled off Applying Shatter Caps now reduces the 30-30 Repeater’s damage from 8 to 7. The attachment also decreases the Bocek Bow’s damage from 12 to 11.



