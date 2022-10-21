Most roguelike games will let you upgrade your items or gear as you progress through levels or waves. Such is the case with Vampire Survivors as well, which lets you upgrade and progress your items while surviving successive waves of enemies. These combinations are not only more powerful but will also let you tailor the items to your preferred playstyle, which in turn will allow you to get further in the game.

Not all combinations are obvious right off the shelf, so you might need the help of a guide to know what combinations are possible. Our guide on all of the weapon combinations in Vampire Survivors will help you with that.

How to combine weapons in Vampire Survivors

To combine items in Vampire Survivors, you will need both a weapon and a passive item. This is called an Evolution of the weapon. To evolve weapons, you will first need to level them up to their maximum level, which varies from one to another. Then you will pick up the passive item you want to combine, which will hopefully spawn within the level. This step is fairly random, as is expected in a roguelike game. Once you possess both items, you will have to either survive after the 10-minute mark or defeat the level’s Boss. In either case, a Treasure Chest will spawn and instead of random loot, you will get the Evolved weapon which will replace the base version.

Besides Evolutions, there are also Unions. These are the combinations of two weapons. They operate in the same way, except that when you get the Union weapon from the Treasure Chest, you will have one empty weapon slot as a result of combining two weapons.

All weapon combinations in Vampire Survivors

Evolutions

Base weapon Passive item Evolution result Whip Hollow Heart Bloody Tear Magic Wand Empty Tome Holy Wand Knife Bracer Thousand Edge Axe Candelabrador Death Spiral Cross Clover Heaven Sword King Bible Spellbinder Unholy Vespers Fire Wand Spinach Hellfire Garlic Pummarola Soul Eater Santa Water Attractorb La Borra Runetracer Armor NO FUTURE Lightning Ring Duplicator Thunder Loop Pentagram Crown Gorgeous Moon Gatti Amari Stone Mask Vicious Hunger Song of Mana Skull O’Maniac Mannajja Shadow Pinion Wings Valkyrie Turner Clock Lancet Silver Ring + Gold Ring Infinite Corridor Laurel Metaglio Left + Metaglio Right Crimson Shroud

Unions