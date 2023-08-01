All Welcome Home ARG Characters, Listed

Welcome home. ARG Puppet Game is an alternate reality game where players interact with puppets and solve puzzles. The game’s plot develops as players advance by resolving puzzles and completing objectives. Throughout their journey, players will also get to meet various eerie charcters, and if you are interested in discovering them, we’ve listed them all below.

Every character in Welcome Home ARG

All characters in Welcome Home ARG are listed below.

Barnaby B. Beagle

Image via Welcome Home ARG

If you are ever feeling low, it might be worth meeting Barnaby B. Beagle. The blue beagle is an aloof character that is best known for his humor and hilarious jokes.

Frank Frankly

Although Frank Frankly is best friends with Julie Joyful, he doesn’t share the personality traits. He is rather grumpy and constantly frowning.

Howdy Pillar

The businessman of the place, Howdy Pillar, is the resident shopkeeper.

Julie Joyful

Julie Joyful’s upbeat and cheerful demeanor makes her one of the best characters to be around. She is known as the “rainbow monster” and has candy horns that add to the aesthetics.

Poppy Partridge

Poppy Partridge is the resident chicken that is originally from the forest. The curiosity to explore led her to leave the forest and settle into the empty barn in her current home.

Sally Starlet

Sally Starlet is popular amongst the local folks as she is the star of the place. It is said that she was one of the literal stars in the sky but eventually fell and landed here.

Wally Darling

Wally Darling is an enigmatic painter that is the face of the game. He is the friendliest neighbor around and always sports a smile on his face. One quirky feature about him is that he is the only character in the game without a nose.