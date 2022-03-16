All West Garden instruction manual pages in Tunic

The first step to unraveling the secrets in Tunic is to gather up the scattered pages of the game’s own manual. In a meta twist, the manual explains basic and advanced game concepts and contains clues and hints to help you figure out the mysteries of the island.

A few of those precious pages are squirreled away in the West Garden, home of the Garden Knight. Here are their exact locations.

Pages 26-27

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll likely come across this page as you explore the Garden. Right after your first encounter with a Chompignom (the crocodile-like enemies), head north along a little finger of land, and you’ll find it.

Pages 46-47

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other manual page in the West Garden won’t be accessible until later in the game. Once you’ve acquired the Laurels and can flash-step short distances, you’ll need to return to the West Garden, which is a trial in and of itself.

Once you make it back, head to the shrine on the upper level. From there, head south towards a monolith. Now you have the Laurels, and you can dash round to the stairs, climb up, and pray at the monolith to power up the teleporter nearby. Once you do that, head back to the teleport hub from one of the other teleporters and then travel to West Garden (it’s the middle pad on the left). Now you can dash across the stepping stones and find your way to the missing page.