All Wielder Trials locations in Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Before you can take on the root of all corruption in Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Chicory will task you with completing four Wielder Trials to strengthen your bond with the Paintbrush. You’ve already completed the trial of the Wielder Temple, so now you will have to go to the four corners of the Picnic Providence to finish them off.

You can choose to take on these trials in any order, but you will have to find the locations yourself. Our advice is to start with the closest Trial, and we’ll show you just how to get there.

Banquet Rainforest

Screenshot by Gamepur

From Luncheon, you will want to head southeast on the map. Instead of going to Gulf Swamp on the far bottom-right corner, go to Supper Woods instead, which is one of the first locations you went to in the game. Traversal will be a lot easier now that you can swim, jump, and climb. There are a few ways to get to Banquest Rainforest through Supper Woods, but the main idea is to keep going to the down and right screens. Eventually, you will reach a screen with trees blocking off a path to the right. Now that you can swim, go past these trees. On the next screen to the right, climb up to the upper screen.

In Banquest Rainforest, you will be introduced to these plants that act as moving platforms and elevators. You can paint them to move how you want them — hit the center bulb to elevate yourself, or hit one of the leaves pointed in a direction to go in that direction. If the plant is shaking, it cannot go any further and it will retract the next time you paint it. You will have to use these plants in your first trial to gather at least four Brushflowers.

Brunch Canyon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep in mind that this is the most emotional trial for Chicory for a story reason, and while this is guide describes the best order for the trials in terms of distance, this could be a good trial to save for last. From the start of Banquet Rainforest, you will want to go to the left screen by means of the flower platform. From this screen, keep moving up by jumping down off of cliffs. Once you reach a crossroad, swim up to the right. Follow this path until you reach Teatime Meadows; you should see Hummus sitting against a tree. Swim across the river and go up a screen.

Keep going up until you see a bridge, an exploding paint ball, and several rocks to destroy. Swim up the platform where the ball is to position yourself to push it around. Destroy all of the rocks, and then you will want to go on the right screen. You’ve arrived at the charming town of Brekkie in the far east side of Picnic, but you will actually want to go all the way right until you reach water. To get to Brunch Canyon, you will have to continuously swim up the river until you reach the foggy Brunch Canyon, where Chicory is waiting for you.

The trial will have you go continuously up the river, where you’ll reach a corrupted tree; inside are flames used to destroy branches in your path. These can be tricky to control, but guide the flames with your paintbrush through walls and on land, away from water, where they will extinguish immediately.

Dessert Mountain

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the northwest Wielder Trial, you will want to fast travel to Elevenses. From the Transit Bench of Elevenses, move one screen up. From here, follow the river to the right — the left path will take you to Simmer Springs instead. One screen to the right, and one screen down, you will want to be on the right side of the mirror, which you can easily swim across at this point. You may have noticed holes that will geyser out paint if you use your brush on them. You can travel through these geysers by swimming in them as they shoot out. Use the geyser pointing to the right and get to higher ground.

The next few screens will have you ride geysers in tandem with jumping into clouds. You can hop into these clouds and stay in them for a few seconds, as indicated by their emptying of paint, so be sure to keep jumping between these clouds to get across gaps. Eventually, you will need to climb and you’ll reach Chicory at the base of the mountain. Your main goal for this trial is to climb the entirety of the mountain, which will include more geysers, clouds, and exploding paint balls — the trick with this trial is to use the wind to your advantage to help you jump further as it blows strongly back and forth.

Spoons Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

Relatively speaking, Spoons Island should be the easiest Trial location for you to reach, thanks to your swimming abilities. Go south from Potluck and fill in the water with paint in every screen you reach. Head southwest and you will find Chicory on the beach of a curved-shaped island. After Chicory explains the Trial to you, head south on the island.

Eventually, you will reach platforms that can rise up by your filling in dots on the ground. You will manipulate these platforms to create sequences of light platforming. Be sure not to underestimate your jumping distance and the directions in which you can jump in. The harder portion of the trial will have you manipulating these platforms to complete line puzzles — basically, you will be connecting two black dots at opposite ends of a screen in one continuous line. Take these puzzles one platform at a time from the first dot all the way to the end.