How to complete the Banquet Rainforest Wielder Trial in Chicory: A Colorful Tale

The Banquet Rainforest will hold one of four Wielder Trials for you, with the theme of this one being “honoring Wielder history.” You will have to obtain at least four flowers called Brushflowers and bring them to Chicory for a little history lesson. You can actually find five of them here, and it could be worth it depending on how much you care about decor in this game.

First off, to get to Chicory, go to the top right part of the screen once you enter the Banquet Rainforest using the plant elevators; paint them with your paintbrush to activate them. On the next screen up, use the plant platform across the gap to get you to the other side. These platforms have leaves pointing in directions, and you should paint the one in the direction you want it to travel. Notice when these plants are shaking, though — most of them can only move once and will retract if you try to get it to move a third time. Once you cross the gap, go to the right to find Chicory, who will give you your trial.

Chicory will actually point out the first Brushflower, which is on the same screen to the left. To get there, take the plant elevator on the right, go left, and get on the plant platform. There is another one on the left, so you will have to paint them to get them to meet in the middle, after which you jump on the left platform and take it to the first Brushflower.

On the next screen to the right, there are a few ways to go about this. You can jump in the water and go on land to the right, then go up a screen. From there, note that there are two plant platforms, with the one on the right also functioning as an elevator. Take the left plant platform down, then right; move the right platform down and left, and jump on the right platform. Retract it, then get the platform to elevate twice.

From here, jump across both platforms on the left and take the vine to the next screen on the left. In the next screen, manipulate and use the three plant platforms to create a straight line of platforms to the left. In the following screen, use the plant elevator to go up once, then move it to the left. Jump into the cloud to your left; you can stay in it until it drains of paint. Jump out of the cloud to the left and grab the Brushflower below you.

Return two screens to the right. Take the vine back, and then jump across to the right side of the screen. From there, move one screen down. There is a plant with two buds that you can move to the right to jump on, then retract it to get to a high platform. Then, click on the leftmost plant to make it move down, then right. Move the two-budded plant to the left and jump to the left plant. Retract it, and then move this plant down twice, then jump to the nearest ledge and go down a screen. You will find the next Brushflower.

From here, you’ll have to get back in the water — you can simply jump down off of ledges and into the river. You will want to follow the river to the right, where you will find a group of waterfalls. You can’t swim up the waterfalls at this point in the game, but note that you can take a vine up on the left. On the next screen up, jump into the water and take the third waterfall from the left down. There will be a vine down there that you can take to the next screen to the right. There will be two plant platforms here — take the vine up the right platform and move it to the left. Move the left platform to the right so that you can jump to it easily. Take the left platform to the next Brushflower.

You already have four Brushflowers, but you can grab a fifth one. On the screen above the waterfalls, you can go up another screen from the river. You will see one more Brushflower high up on an islet. Go up to the plant elevator and paint it to move up twice. Move the left plant platform two to the right, and jump on it from the elevator. Jump to the right to nab the Brushflower.

Now that you have these Brushflowers, swim back two screens down and one to the left to get back to Chicory. She’ll tell you to follow her, so go a screen to the left for some more traversal puzzles. Launch yourself into the nearest moving cloud while it’s at its lowest; continue to jump between these clouds to get to the other side of the screen. The next screen down would otherwise be straightforward, but you have to nudge an exploding paintball and take it with you to blow up obstructing rocks. Once the path is clear, keep going until you reach a field of Brushflowers, with Chicory waiting for you at the end.