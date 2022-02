Windmills are scattered all around Villedor in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Finding and fixing these locations will lead to new safe areas appearing on the map built by the faction that you gave that region’s utility source to. Here is the location of every windmill in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Downtown

Pine Windmill

Walnut Windmill

Garrison

Hickory Windmill

Juniper Windmill

Teak Windmill

Horseshoe

Maple Windmill

Willow Windmill

Houndfield

Birch Windmill

Cherry Windmill

Lower Dam Ayre

Spruce Windmill

Muddy Grounds

Elm Windmill

Trinity

Alder Windmill

Larch Windmill

Quarry End

Oak Windmill

Saint Paul Island

Ash Windmill

Cedar Windmill

The Wharf

Magnolia Windmill