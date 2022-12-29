All Winter Halo answers in Roblox Royale High

Royale High is a fun Roblox game in which you can live out your fantasies in a magical school. The game has many events and in the winter of 2022, a new Winter Halo can be obtained by the players. The players can try their luck at the Fountain of Dreams, but even with all the right answers, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get the Winter Halo. It’s a very rare drop, and answering correctly only increases your chance of getting it.

You will be presented with a user-made story at the Fountain of Dreams, where you will have to choose between four outcomes. Some answers will give you Diamonds, others will take them away, and some give you XP or even nothing, or ultimately a chance to win the Winter Halo. In this guide, we will give you all of the different answers and outcomes to the stories that are currently available in Roblox Royale High.

All correct answers for the Winter Halo in Roblox Royale High

With each story, there are four choices. Each of them in turn has several possible outcomes, so you have to be both smart and lucky to get a chance at getting the Winter Halo. The chart below will help you get the best chance at winning it.