All working Clicker Simulator codes (July 2022)
Get ahead of other clickers with our Clicker Simulator codes.
Clicker Simulator is a special point-and-click Roblox experience. There are many like it on the platform, but Clicker Simulator is the original and certainly a clear candidate for the best one. As the name implies, you want to get as many clicks in as you can, and those clicks can, in turn, lead you to progress further into the game. There’s a huge draw in finding and collecting rare pets in this game, so players would want to take every advantage to get their hands on the best ones. Our codes can help you with that, and in the following guide, we have listed all of the currently active and expired Clicker Simulator codes and details on how to redeem them.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Redeeming your Clicker Simulator codes is similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be ready in no time:
- Log into the Clicker Simulator game.
- On the left side of your screen, you will find a Menu button. Click on it.
- At the following menu, click on the Twitter icon.
- Copy and paste or type in the codes into the following text field.
- Click on the green ‘Confirm’ button, and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.
All active Roblox Clicker Simulator codes
The following are all of the currently active codes for Clicker Simulator:
- 2HOUR475LUCK – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2HR500LIKE – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 2xlongluck350 – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 325CLICKS2 – Redeem code for 1 hour 2x Clicks
- 400DOUBLELUCK – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- CODE500KLUCK – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- LIKECLICK12 – Redeem code for a Boost
- LUCKY5000 – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- LUCKYCODE21 – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- tokcodeluck12 – Redeem code for a 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- twitter100k – Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x Luck
- twitter200kluck – Redeem code for a 7 hour 2x Luck Boost
Make sure you bookmark this page or revisit our guide often to find out if any new codes have been added.
All expired Roblox Clicker Simulator codes
The following codes for Clicker Simulator have expired and can no longer be redeemed:
- 100KLIKES – Redeem code for an hour of Auto-Click
- 10KLikes – Redeem code for 2x Click Boost 1 Hour
- 125KLUCK – Redeem code for 3 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 150KCLICKS – Redeem code for 3 hour 2x Click Boost
- 175KLIKELUCK – Redeem code for 1 hour 2x Luck
- 200KLIKECODE – Redeem code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 2022 – Redeem code for 2022 Champion Pet
- 20KLIKES – Redeem code for 3 hour free Auto-Hatch
- 225KLIKECODE – Redeem code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 250KLIKECLICKS – Redeem code for 1 hour 2x Click Boost
- 275K2XSHINY – Redeem code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 300DOUBLELUCK – Redeem code for 1 hour 2x Luck
- 300SHINYCHANCE – Redeem code for 1 hour 2x Shiny Chance
- 30klikes – Redeem code for 2 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 50klikes – Redeem code for 5 hour 2x Luck Boost
- 70KLIKES – Redeem code for a free Boost
- 75KLIKES – Redeem code for 3 hour 2x Luck Boost
- freeautohatch – Redeem code for 1 hour Free Auto-Hatch
- FREEAUTOHATCH5 – Redeem code for 2 hours of auto-hatch
- UPDATE4HYPE – Redeem code for 2x Luck Boost 1 Hour