All Xurkitree weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Xurkitree will be available in Pokémon Go for a limited time, allowing you to add this Ultra Beast to your collection. Xurkitree will appear in the Pokémon Go Fest Finale, and you will need to defeat it alongside other trainers in a five-star raid to conquer it After you defeat it in battle, you can catch it. This guide covers all Xurkitree weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

Xurkitree five-star raid Pokémon Go guide

All Xurkitree weaknesses

Xurkitree is an Electric-type Pokémon. It will only be weak to Ground-type moves and is resistant against Electric, Flying, and Steel-type attacks. You will only want to focus on Xurkitree’s single weakness, making it an easier five-star raid than most encounters. You can limit your Pokémon roster to narrow it down to feature only Ground-type Pokémon.

Best Pokémon counters to Xurkitree

The best Pokémon to use against Xurkitree will be Garchomp, Rhyperior, and Groudon.

Garchomp is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokémon and is considered one of the better Pokémon to use in raids or PvP. It’s a powerful Pokémon with a high amount of attack and defense power, giving you the best chance to take down Xurkitree. The best moveset to teach your Garchomp will be the fast move Mud Shot and the charged move Earth Power and Earthpower.

After Garchomp, we have Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. It’s the final evolution of Rhyhorn and is also considered one of the better raiding Pokémon. If you ever need to use a Ground-type Pokémon in a raid, Rhyperior is typically at the top of the list. The best moveset to teach Rhyperior is the fast move Mud-Slap and the charged moves Earthquake and Rock Wrecker.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Groudon. It’s the legendary Ground-type Pokémon and is also considered one of the better PvP Pokémon you can use in the Master League. However, Groudon is legendary, and not every player has one in their collection. The best moveset to teach Ground for this battle is the fast move Mud Shot and the charged movies Earthquake and Fire Punch.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon against Xurkitree to take it down. Here’s a list of recommended options you may want to consider using to fill out the rest of your team.

Donphan

Excadrill

Flygon

Golem

Golurk

Hippowdon

Krookodile

Landorus

Mamoswine

Seismitoad

Swampert

Torterra

After defeating Xurkitree, you will have the chance to catch it. Unfortunately, you will not be able to catch a shiny version of this Pokémon.