All Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year challenges in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has been heavily criticized for how it handles events, and it definitely deserves it in certain situations. With the 2023 Lunar New Year event, the development team has addressed at least one of the fan’s complaints of its challenges being too much for the limited-time events. The Year of the Rabbit at least has toned these downs. Here are all of the challenges in Overwatch 2’s 2023 Lunar New Year event and the rewards you get for completing them.

How to earn all challenges in Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year event

There are seven total challenges for the Year of the Rabbit in Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event. Completing at least four of them will reward you with the Kkachi Legendary skin for Echo, which appeared in previous Lunar New Year events. Here are all of the challenges and rewards.

Lucky Pouch – Complete two challenges in Lunar New Year (Lucky Pouch weapon charm)

Good Fortune Kkachi – Complete four challenges in Lunar New Year (Kkachi Legendary Echo skin)

Mark of the Rabbit – Win ten games in Bounty Hunter (Year of the Rabbit spray and 1,000 battle pass XP)

Sixth Time’s the Charm – Eliminate the bounty target six times in Bounty Hunter (1,000 battle pass XP)

Lucky Rabbit – Win six games in Capture the Flag or Competitive Capture the Flag (Year of the Rabbit Name Card and 1,000 battle pass XP)

Auspicious Victories – Win eight games in CTF Blitz (Hongbao souvenir and 1,000 battle pass XP)

Catch the Rabbit – Capture the flag in Capture the Flag or CTF Blitz (1,000 battle pass XP)

As you can see from the list above, a lot of the challenges revolve around just playing and winning each of the limited-time modes during the Year of the Rabbit. You don’t need to have specific characters or go for kills; just focus on the objective and get the wins.