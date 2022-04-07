All Yelan Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Yelan is an upcoming 5-star Hydro Bow character, a mysterious figure who works for the Ministry of Civil Affairs. Her identity is basked in a glow of mystery and appears like a phantom at the events.

Yelan will be obtainable on the Limited Character Banner as a featured 5-star character. As of this writing, Yelan is not yet released and will release sometime in Version 2.7, before becoming unobtainable after her banner ends.

(Disclaimer: Her current abilities and constellations are reflective of the Version 2.6 beta test. Any changes will be updated in this guide once she officially drops on the live server.)

Attacks

: Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flowing water will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged torrential arrow will deal Hydro DMG. Additionally, Yelan will enter a “Breakthrough” state after spending 5 seconds off-field, which will cause her next Charged Aimed Shot to have 80% decreased charge time, and once charged, she can enter a “Breakthrough Barb” that will deal Hydro DMG based on Yelan’s Max HP.

Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flowing water will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged torrential arrow will deal Hydro DMG. Additionally, Yelan will enter a “Breakthrough” state after spending 5 seconds off-field, which will cause her next Charged Aimed Shot to have 80% decreased charge time, and once charged, she can enter a “Breakthrough Barb” that will deal Hydro DMG based on Yelan’s Max HP. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Lingering Lifeline: Fires off a Lifeline that tractors her in rapidly, entangling and marking opponents along its path. When her rapid movement ends, the Lifeline will explode, dealing Hydro DMG to the marked opponents based on Yelan’s Max HP. Tap: Moves a certain distance forward rapidly. Hold: Moves forward rapidly continuously. During this time, Yelan can control her sprint direction and can end her rapid movement by using this Skill again. Additionally, each opponent marked by the Lifeline when it explodes grants Yelan a 34% chance to obtain Breakthrough.

Elemental Burst

Deals AoE Hydro DMG and creates an “Exquisite Throw,” which aids her in battle. Exquisite Throw: Follows the character around and will initiate a coordinated attack under the following circumstances, dealing Hydro DMG based on Yelan’s Max HP: Can occur once every second when your active character uses a Normal Attack. Will occur each time Yelan’s Lifeline explodes and hits opponents.

Passive Talents

Turn Control: When the party has 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types, Yelan’s Max HP is increased by 6%/12%/18%/30%.

When the party has 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types, Yelan’s Max HP is increased by 6%/12%/18%/30%. Adapt WIth Ease: So long as an Exquisite Throw is in play, your own active character deals 1% more DMG. This increases by a further 3.5% DMG every second. The maximum increase to DMG dealt is 50%.

So long as an Exquisite Throw is in play, your own active character deals 1% more DMG. This increases by a further 3.5% DMG every second. The maximum increase to DMG dealt is 50%. ???: Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition for 20 hours.

Constellations

Taking All Corners: Each opponent marked by Lifeline will restore 7 Energy for Yelan. Each use of Lingering Lifeline can restore a maximum of 21 Energy.

Each opponent marked by Lifeline will restore 7 Energy for Yelan. Each use of Lingering Lifeline can restore a maximum of 21 Energy. Enter the Plotters : Lingering Lifeline gains 1 additional charge.

: Lingering Lifeline gains 1 additional charge. Dealer’s Sleight: Increases the level of Lingering Lifeline by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the level of Lingering Lifeline by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Bait-and-Switch: Exquisite Throw coordinated attack DMG is increased by 30%.

Exquisite Throw coordinated attack DMG is increased by 30%. Beware the Trickster’s Dice: Increases the level of Depth-Clarion Dice by 3.

Increases the level of Depth-Clarion Dice by 3. Winner Take All: In this state, all of Yelan’s Normal Attacks will be the stronger Breakthrough Barbs. These Breakthrough Barbs will have all its normal abilities and the DMG dealt will be considered Charged Attack DMG, dealing 130% of their normal DMG.

Ascension Materials