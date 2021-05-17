All Yveltal weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go – Raid and PvP guide

Yveltal will be coming to Pokémon Go in five star raids, similar to every other legendary Pokémon in the game. You’ll have a limited time to defeat it and then capture it for your collection. Unfortunately, it will not be shiny, but Yveltal is exceptionally good, and we’ve already listed out the best moveset you can use with it for PvP. Because Yveltal will become a formidable Pokémon in the Master League and Master League Classic categories, and you have to fight it in raids, we’re breaking down this Pokémon’s weaknesses the best Pokémon to use against it in battles.

All Yveltal weaknesses

Yveltal is a Dark and Flying-type Pokémon. It’s going to be weak Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant to Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks. It’s effective against taking down several of the Master League Pokémon that appear pretty frequently, making it a superb legendary Pokémon for that category. It’s much better in the Master League Classic without XL candy, but once you can power it up with that, take it to the standard Master League.

The best Pokémon counters to Yveltal

Some of the best Pokémon you can use against it include Zekrom, Rhyperior, and Togekiss.

Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. Besides Therian Thundurus, it’s one of the best Electric-type Pokémon to use in the Master League or raids. Zekrom can shut down Yveltal pretty hard given its array of Electric-type attacks. The best moveset for Zekrom to use against Yvetal will be charge beam for its fast move, followed by wild charge and outrage.

The next choice is Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. While this is a Ground-type Pokémon, Rhyperior being a Rock-type makes up for it. Rhyperior has quite a bit of defense to withstand Yvetal’s attacks. The bad thing that Yvetal’s charge move, focus blast, is super effective against Rhyperior, and that can lead to some problems. The best moveset Rhyperior can use against Yvetal will the fast move smack down, followed by rock wrecker and stone edge for its charged moves.

The last choice we want to bring up is Togekiss, a Fairy and Flying-type Pokémon. Togekiss is always the ideal choice in the Master League and Master League Classic to defeat many Dragon-type Pokémon and some of the more niche choices. Yveltal now fits that category, and you want to use a Togekiss in your team to counter it both in PvP and when battling it in raids. The best moveset Togekiss can be charm for its fast move, followed by ancient power and flamethrower.

When battling against Yveltal in raids, you’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon. These are some additional choices to consider during those battles.

Electivire

Galarian Darmanitan

Luxray

Magnezone

Mamoswine

Mega Abomasnow

Raikou

Rampardos

Terrakion

Thunderus Therian

Tyranitar

Weavile

Zapdos

These are all good options to include on your team during a five-star raid. If you’re considering options for the Master League Classic or the Master League against Yveltal, you might need to take a deeper dive into it. These are some of those options.

Dragonite

Gyarados

Goodra

Kyogre

Machamp

Palkia

Reshiram

Sylveon

Thundurus Incarnate

You can only use three Pokémon during a PvP battle, so your options are slightly more limited.