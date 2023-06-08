Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save the German Prisoner From The Beast

While exploring in Amnesia: The Bunker, trying to find the few key items required to leave the confines of the claustrophobic corridors, players will come across a German prisoner with one such item. This soldier has been captured and placed in a holding cell in the bunker’s prison.

At first, it looks like the only way to get the key item is to kill the prisoner inadvertently will doing so, but there’s another way. This guide explains how to save the German prisoner and unlock the Life Preserver Trophy/Achievement, giving players a reason to feel slightly better about themselves as they attempt to survive the horrors on show.

How to Save the German Prisoner in Amnesia: The Bunker

Screenshot by Gamepur

To save the German prisoner in Amnesia: The Bunker, players need to open his cell, quickly run to grab the bolt cutters from it, then rush back to the control room to close his cell once again. To do this, players need to have the wrench, which can be found in the Maintenance location of the bunker. The wrench is used to open the vent in the prison so players can access the cell door controls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players need first to work out which cell the prisoner is in. Then, they need to ensure the route to the cell is clear. For us, there was a grenade trap in the hallway along the cells, which would have killed us if we didn’t jump over it. We left it so that it would delay The Beast’s approach if we were too slow, but some players might want to remove all traps to avoid costly mistakes. The control room door has a lock on it, which means The Beast can’t get inside easily. However, it will seek out the vent players used to get in there if they’re too obvious about their location, so it’s worth hiding under the table in this room every time The Beast shows up.

Once players have made all their preparations, they need to unlock the control room’s door, open the prisoner’s cell, run out to the cell to grab the bolt cutters, then run back to the control room, lock the prisoner’s cell, then lock the door and hide from The Beast.

How to Get the Life Preserver Trophy/Achievement in Amnesia: The Bunker

Screenshot by Gamepur

As long as players save the German soldier’s life and The Beast doesn’t kill him once they’ve acquired the bolt cutters, the Life Preserver Trophy/Achievement will trigger. If players are desperate to unlock it, they should set everything up to save the German prisoner, then return to the Administration Room and save. This will allow them to attempt the process multiple times if they fail since there’s no autosaving in Amnesia: The Bunker.