Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find the Rabbit Toy & How to use it

While working through the dark corridors of Amnesia: The Bunker, players will stumble upon many stories told through notes. These are from various soldiers that used to live in the bunker and give context to some of the things players see in the environment. However, there’s one item players won’t expect to find unless they’re trophy-hunting for it. This guide explains where to find the Rabbit Toy because it’s almost impossible to stumble upon it.

Where to Find the Rabbit Toy Item in Amnesia: The Bunker

The Rabbit Toy can be found in a crater towards the end of Amnesia: The Bunker’s story, accessed through a tunnel in the Roman Tunnels location. This area is filled with thick mist, making it impossible to see anything outside of the blurred visions of enemies. However, once players reach the detonator handle in the Roman Tunnels, they can find a pile of debris blocking a hole on a ledge opposite it.

Players need to crawl through the hole and emerge in the crater on the opposite side. We believe this is the same crater from the introduction scenes players see when they first start Amnesia: The Bunker, though this has not been confirmed. After exploring the crater for a while, players should see something shiny glinting in the sun. Head over to this item to find a dog tag and the Rabbit Toy.

How to use the Rabbit Toy in Amnesia: The Bunker

To use the Rabbit Toy in Amnesia: The Bunker, players need to wait until The Beast appears, then throw the toy at the monster. The Beast will run over to the Rabbit Toy and hold it, triggering the Sentimentalist Trophy/Achievement. The Beast will look at the Rabbit Toy for a short time before running away with it. The reason it does this, we believe, is because the toy belonged to the son of one of the soldiers that was living in this bunker. That solider succumbed to something in the Roman Tunnels and became The Beast, but clearly holds some semblance of his humanity still. Players can find notes about the toy from the soldier around the bunker, confirming that something in the Roman Tunnels transformed him into the creature that players meet as they explore.

How to Get the Toy Collector Trophy/Achievement

To get the Toy Collector Trophy or Achievement in Amnesia: The Bunker, players need to pick up the Rabbit Toy in the crater area, located next to the Roman Tunnels towards the latter half of the game’s story. Following the directions above, as soon as players pick up the toy, the Trophy/Achievement will pop. On PS5, this is a Bronze Trophy, but we’re not sure what the Achievement is worth on Xbox or Steam at the time of writing.