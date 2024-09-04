Image Credit: Bethesda
All the Tower of Eternity rewards in Anime Defenders
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Anime Defenders: All Tower of Eternity Rewards [Update 5.5]

Keep going up the floors, keep gaining more rewards
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 02:08 pm

Anime Defenders is one of our favorite Roblox experiences to play; most specifically Tower of Eternity. The game mode features infinite floors to conquer with the rewards scaling after a certain floor threshold. We’ll be mentioning all the rewards you’ll get after scaling the endless floors of the Tower of Eternity in Roblox Anime Defenders.

All Tower of Eternity Rewards in Anime Defenders Listed

All Tower of Eternity rewards in the latest Anime Defenders update
Source: Roblox

As mentioned before, after scaling a certain amount of floors, the rewards increase in quality and quantity. Let’s discuss all the Tower of Eternity rewards for each floor and how they scale after crossing a certain floor threshold.

FloorsRewards for each floor
1-15180 Gems, 10% Spirit Orbs, 144 EXP
16-25200 Gems, 25% Spirit Orbs, 1 Crystal, 173 EXP
26-40250 Gems, 50% Spirit Orbs, 1 Crystal, 1 Dice, 208 EXP
41-60300 Gems, 60% Spirit Orbs, 2 Crystals, 1 Dice, 648 EXP
61-80350 Gems, 1 Bind, 2 Crystals, 1 Dice, 300 EXP
81-100350 Gems, 1 Bind, 2 Crystals, 1 Dice, 360 EXP
101-125450 Gems, 2 Binds, 3 Crystals, 2 Dices, 2000 Coins, 432 EXP
126-150500 Gems, 2 Binds, 4 Crystals, 2 Dices, 3000 Coins, 518 EXP
151-200550 Gems, 2 Binds, 4 Crystals, 3 Dices, 3000 Coins, 622 EXP
201-250600 Gems, 3 Binds, 4 Crystals, 3 Dices, 3000 Coins, 746 EXP
251-300650 Gems, 4 Binds, 4 Crystals, 4 Dices, 3000 Coins, 895 EXP
301-400700 Gems, 4 Binds, 5 Crystals, 4 Dices, 3500 Coins, 1074 EXP
401-500750 Gems, 4 Binds, 5 Crystals, 4 Dices, 3500 Coins, 1289 EXP

These were all the rewards for each floor threshold in the Tower of Eternity. We hope you enjoy playing Anime Defenders like we do and check out our Anime Defenders codes guide to get more rewards. If you’re looking to stay up-to-date on the game, I highly recommend checking our Anime Defenders Trello Board.

