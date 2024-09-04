Anime Defenders: All Tower of Eternity Rewards [Update 5.5]

Anime Defenders is one of our favorite Roblox experiences to play; most specifically Tower of Eternity. The game mode features infinite floors to conquer with the rewards scaling after a certain floor threshold. We’ll be mentioning all the rewards you’ll get after scaling the endless floors of the Tower of Eternity in Roblox Anime Defenders.
All Tower of Eternity Rewards in Anime Defenders Listed
As mentioned before, after scaling a certain amount of floors, the rewards increase in quality and quantity. Let’s discuss all the Tower of Eternity rewards for each floor and how they scale after crossing a certain floor threshold.
|Floors
|Rewards for each floor
|1-15
|180 Gems, 10% Spirit Orbs, 144 EXP
|16-25
|200 Gems, 25% Spirit Orbs, 1 Crystal, 173 EXP
|26-40
|250 Gems, 50% Spirit Orbs, 1 Crystal, 1 Dice, 208 EXP
|41-60
|300 Gems, 60% Spirit Orbs, 2 Crystals, 1 Dice, 648 EXP
|61-80
|350 Gems, 1 Bind, 2 Crystals, 1 Dice, 300 EXP
|81-100
|350 Gems, 1 Bind, 2 Crystals, 1 Dice, 360 EXP
|101-125
|450 Gems, 2 Binds, 3 Crystals, 2 Dices, 2000 Coins, 432 EXP
|126-150
|500 Gems, 2 Binds, 4 Crystals, 2 Dices, 3000 Coins, 518 EXP
|151-200
|550 Gems, 2 Binds, 4 Crystals, 3 Dices, 3000 Coins, 622 EXP
|201-250
|600 Gems, 3 Binds, 4 Crystals, 3 Dices, 3000 Coins, 746 EXP
|251-300
|650 Gems, 4 Binds, 4 Crystals, 4 Dices, 3000 Coins, 895 EXP
|301-400
|700 Gems, 4 Binds, 5 Crystals, 4 Dices, 3500 Coins, 1074 EXP
|401-500
|750 Gems, 4 Binds, 5 Crystals, 4 Dices, 3500 Coins, 1289 EXP
These were all the rewards for each floor threshold in the Tower of Eternity. We hope you enjoy playing Anime Defenders like we do and check out our Anime Defenders codes guide to get more rewards. If you’re looking to stay up-to-date on the game, I highly recommend checking our Anime Defenders Trello Board.
Published: Sep 4, 2024 02:08 pm