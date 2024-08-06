Image Credit: Bethesda
Trello board and discord server link -Anime Defenders
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Anime Defenders Trello Link & Discord Server (August 2024)

Get ahead of the learning curve by checking out the Trello and Discord of Anime Defenders.
Anime Defenders has too many things going on and there are not a lot of hints, clues, and indicators regarding where to go and what to do. Instead of getting lost into the mix, it is a much better approach to go through the Anime Defenders Trello Board link and Discord server and get information such as quests, worlds, areas, and more quickly.

What’s the Anime Defenders Trello Link?

Trello board Anime Defenders
Source: Roblox via Gamepur

Here is the link for the Anime Defenders Trello Board. If you are new to the game, going through the entire board at least once will give you enough information to understand the game’s mechanics. There is a dedicated column at the board’s end about the dev team behind the Anime Defenders game.

What Does the Anime Defenders Trello Contain?

The first column in the Anime Defenders Trello board is the general information such as Currency, Codes, Foods, Unit Banner, Enemy Types, and more. As you move to other columns, you will find an Areas and a World column.

These two are important to go through in the Trello board. After that, you will find particular information, instead of generalized, about the Secrets, Mythic, and more. Once you have gone through these, do not forget to check out the Crafting section in the Trello board of Anime Defenders.

From crafting weapons such as Demon Greatsword in Anime Defenders to Marine’s Hat, you will find plenty of information in this section.

Anime Defenders Discord Server Link

discord server link - Anime Defenders
Source: Roblox via Gamepur

Here is the official Anime Defenders Discord server link. You will find 833,915 members on the server with nearly 200K players online at all times. This allows you to connect with other Anime Defender players and chat about weapons, secrets, and much more.

That is pretty much everything about the Anime Defenders Trello board link and Discord server. If you are playing other Roblox games, we recommend you also go through Underworld Realm Trello Link, Arcane Odyssey, YBA New Universe, and Jujutsu Legacy Trello link guide.

