Apex Legends Community Created Twitch Drops schedule

Apex Legends is kicking off the month of June with the debt of Community Created cosmetics: a category of cosmetics created by Apex Legends fans and content creators. For the first promotion based around this concept, there is a wallpaper each week that can be earned via watching one of 10 specific Twitch streamers play Apex Legends.

If you do this, make sure that your Twitch account is setup to receive drops. In order to receive drops you must have your Twitch account linked to the account for whichever platform you play Apex Legends on. This might be your EA Account, Nintendo Switch Online ID, Playstation Network ID or your Xbox Gamertag. You also cannot mute the stream if you wish you receive drops.

Community Created Twitch Drops schedule

The promotion starts June 1 and ends August 3 and the schedule shift separating which wallpaper you will earn is on Tuesdays during the normal weekly reset. Here is the complete schedule for the promotion:

Loading screen 1: June 1 – June 8

Loading screen 2: June 8 – June 15

Loading screen 3: June 15 – June 22

Loading screen 4: June 22 – June 29

Loading screen 5: July 20 – July 27

Loading screen 6: July 27 – August 3

These are currently the only Community Created cosmetics we know about, but it is likely there will be more in the future.